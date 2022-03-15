Four businesses are lobbying to turn the drab, dusty stretch of Perkins Road where they operate into a pedestrian friendly pathway with green space.
The owners of Varsity Sports, BLDG 5, Moreau Physical Therapy and Ivar's Sports Bar presented plans to beautify the road between Reymond Avenue and Christian Street in hopes of rallying community support.
"We want this path as residents of Baton Rouge," BLDG 5 owner Misti Broussard said during a Tuesday afternoon press conference. "We think it's something our city deserves and we think it's something all our residents deserve."
The business owners said they were addressing several longstanding complaints about the area, including a lack of lighting, disorganized parking and no bicycle paths.
Renderings created by Carbo Landscape and Architecture showed additional lighting underneath the Perkins Road underpass, pathways lined with vegetation and reorganized parking. The reorganized parking wouldn't significantly reduce the number of available spaces, a concern for some residents and business owners in the busy area.
Metro Council members and city-parish officials who attended the event offered a full-throated endorsement for the project but said securing the $2.2 million needed would be the most difficult hurdle to overcome.
"We are committed to this project," city-parish Transportation and Drainage Director Fred Raiford said. "I just can't make the commitment of $2.2 million."
The project is already receiving attention from private donors, said Jenni Peters, owner of Varsity Sports. BREC has created a fund for donations specifically for the project.
Congress' passage of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package will also likely make additional money available that could be applied toward the project, Raiford said.
The city-parish still needs to secure railroad permitting because of the closeness of the work to train tracks, a process that should take a months, Raiford said. From there, the business owners along the path will need to apply to the city-parish for the project to be constructed, Raiford said. Both steps will need approval from the Metro Council before they can proceed.
"Quality of life is very, very important and that's what we work toward," said Metro Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman, whose District 10 is near the proposed site.
No timeline was given for when construction might start. Broussard said the business owners were just awaiting the "green light" from the city-parish before launching fundraising efforts and finalizing construction plans.
The group has already raised $40,000, hired an architecture firm to create the renderings and conducted surveys of area business and home owners, she said.
"We didn't want to wait any longer," Broussard said.