Metro Council is divided over legislation that would transfer enforcement of Baton Rouge’s noise ordinance from the police department to the city’s alcohol regulatory board amid a council member’s ongoing feud with a raucous bar and restaurant that specializes in Southern comfort food.
Music and chatter emanating from places “offensive to persons of ordinary sensibilities” is already outlawed in Baton Rouge, and violators can be fined $500 or jailed for up to 30 days. Councilwoman Denise Amoroso says Baton Rouge police don't do enough to enforce the ordinance, and that the city-parish's Alcoholic Beverage Control Office should instead address complaints against establishments that serve liquor.
Rather than having cases handled as a simple misdemeanor, Amoroso proposes that bars and restaurants face the potential loss of their liquor license. The control board's agents are already considered to be members of law enforcement.
“I don’t want businesses to close down,” Amoroso said. “What I want is our bars and restaurants to be good neighbors to the neighbors that are 150 feet behind them. The music that’s been going on in some of our neighborhood establishments are not down on Government or Third Street, they’re in the neighborhoods. They’re back-to-back to my people.”
Amoroso’s proposal prompted an hour-long debate during Wednesday’s Metro Council meeting and accusations the measure would discriminate against Black-owned businesses that frequently host gatherings.
“It’s a tool where if a fuddy-duddy does not want a Black business in their White community to close them down,” Councilwoman Chauna Banks said. “They might not like a certain type of music, like rap or honky-tonk, and they can use this tool to close them down.”
Democrats on the council were united in opposition to the measure, and several Republican members expressed concern over the stronger penalties businesses could face. Council members also noted that Amoroso’s legislation does not include a threshold, such as decibel levels, for when “noise” becomes illegal, making the enforcement subjective.
“The challenge with the ABC board is (a business) could be responsibly serving liquor, but because of a noise ordinance lose their liquor license which are two completely independent things,” Councilman Darryl Hurst said.
BRPD spokesman L’Jean McKneely declined to comment on Amoroso’s legislation and her claims that the department doesn't sufficiently address noise complaints. The department has the manpower to respond to noise complaints at night and officers enforce the noise ordinance “to the letter” when they do respond, he added.
Amoroso said she crafted the measure after more than three years of frequent noise complaints from residents of her district that live near Boil & Roux, a restaurant and bar located at the intersection of Coursey and South Sherwood Forest boulevards.
Sunday nights are the most common night that Amoroso receives complaints, she said. Residents who live next to the restaurant told Amoroso that the music from the restaurant once caused paintings to fall off their wall, she said.
Ron Smith, 62, who lives a quarter of a mile from the restaurant, said he avoids sitting on his porch when events are being held at the restaurant because of how loud the music is. At least 35 calls have been made to BRPD by Smith and his neighbors to report noise violations over the course of the four years he’s lived in the neighborhood, he said.
“It’s loud, it’s crowded,” Walker said. “The neighborhood has been dealing with this since before I moved in.”
Both Amoroso and Walker said there hasn’t been an issue with noise from the restaurant for more than a month.
The fact that the number of complaints has slowed in recent weeks shows that Amoroso’s legislation is unnecessary, Boil & Roux owner Maurice Walker said.
Walker and the residents living near the restaurant have had several conversations that led him to change his business hours so that Boil & Roux is closed by 8 p.m. on Sundays, Walker said. He also stopped hiring live DJs for events and installed an 8-foot privacy fence between the restaurant and the homes next door.
“Why are we trying to force this when there’s no problem with Boil & Roux anymore? You’re going to be hurting so many businesses that weren’t part of the problem,” Walker said.
Following Wednesday’s debate, the council unanimously voted to table the issue for 60 days in hopes of coming to a consensus.
Both Hurst and Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr. said they are unlikely to support the legislation down the road.
It’s unclear whether Amoroso will be able to gather enough support from her fellow council members to pass the measure in 60 days after discussions behind the scenes.
“I never dreamed this much discussion would come from this,” Amoroso said.