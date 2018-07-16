The city-parish expects to hire the same company to conduct a Baton Rouge disparity study that just performed a similar review in New Orleans.

City Hall announced Monday it chose Denver-based Keen Independent Research from a list of seven firms seeking to conduct the $300,000 study. The research is expected to take a year, and Keen is expected to look for disparities in city-parish contracts to minority-owned businesses, women-owned businesses, veteran-owned businesses and small businesses.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Despite the high price tag, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s administration has pitched the study as a way for the city-parish to receive more competitive bids for its services. Also, the city-parish cannot mandate requirements for minority participation in contracting without a disparity study.

“My administration remains focused on identifying disparities among those who do business with the city-parish,” Broome said in a statement Monday. “This data will also help us increase competition and obtain the best price on contracts while simultaneously strengthening DBE and small business participation in the bid process.”

The six other firms seeking the study contract were Abaci Research and Consulting; Euquant; Griffin and Strong; Mason Tillman Associates; MGT Consulting Group; and Miller3 Consulting.

The study Keen performed in New Orleans cost nearly $500,000. It included an examination of more than 2,000 non-city construction contracts that totaled more than $15 billion over four years — and found that minority-owned general contracting firms received under 3 percent of the total dollars.

New Orleans Advocate staff writer Jessica Williams contributed to this report.