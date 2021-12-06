As the state Department of Corrections pushes to create a more diverse and inclusive leadership team in an industry historically dominated by White men, officials announced Monday the appointment of a female warden to head the Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women, whose inmates have been displaced in temporary facilities since the 2016 floods.

Despite repeated promises to get the project moving, construction still hasn't started on a replacement for the flooded St. Gabriel facility, which was declared uninhabitable several years ago. But officials have said the $100 million project will be worth the wait.

In the meantime, the prison will receive its second-ever female warden.

Kristen Thomas was promoted from her most recent position as chief of security at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center, a men's prison also in St. Gabriel. She previously served as the mental health director at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, among other positions with DOC, and holds a masters in forensic psychology from John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

Thomas said she's excited for the opportunity and plans to uphold the goals of the department, including public safety, reentry, programming and rehabilitation.

"Warden Thomas brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to this position," DOC Secretary Jimmy LeBlanc said in a statement Monday. He said her background aligns well with "ongoing efforts to develop a gender-responsive correctional program tailored to the unique needs of females in the criminal justice system."

Recent research shows that a large percentage of incarcerated women report significant psychological trauma in the years preceding their convictions. Experts argue prison systems should address the problem by conducting more research and implementing programs specifically tailored toward helping the women recover.

LeBlanc said the new women's prison presents "a unique opportunity to reimagine what corrections for women looks like" in Louisiana, which could become a model for other states.

Until then, most female state prisoners are being housed in two temporary facilities: an old building at Elayn Hunt and the Jetson Center for Youth in Baker, which had been closed for years before officials reopened it following the 2016 floods.

Women make up a small percentage of the overall state prison population, about 5 percent, according to DOC statistics.

Questions about unsuitable and overcrowded conditions in the temporary facilities arose during the early months of the pandemic, when COVID cases among the female prison population spiked nearly overnight — prompting one of the first examples of mass testing conducted in Louisiana. About 85 percent of women housed in one dorm tested positive, many without symptoms.

Corrections officials said then that construction on the new prison would likely begin in late 2020 or early 2021. But almost a year later, the work still hasn't started.

Officials said Monday that the department is ready to start work; their only holdup is final approval from FEMA, which is providing funding. Federal officials are reviewing an environmental study, and the exact timeline is unclear.

Thomas becomes the third female warden in DOC history. Mariana Leger led the women's prison from 2006 to 2011, and Venetia Michael oversaw David Wade Correctional Center in north Louisiana from 2002 to 2009.

Thomas replaces Frederick Boutte, who until recently was the only Black warden overseeing a state prison in Louisiana.

That changed when corrections announced in June the appointment of Kirt Guerin at Hunt, a decision that came amid outcry from a group of former department executives who complained about racial disparities in hiring and promotion practices.

LeBlanc responded to the criticism by promising to continue pushing for more diversity in leadership roles. He also said the department was creating a new executive position to oversee diversity, equity and inclusion.

