The head of Louisiana's largest and most influential anti-abortion group said Monday his organization intends to push the Legislature to not give up any ground from the state's strict ban on abortion and make the law even stricter by removing one of its few exceptions during the upcoming spring session.
Under a trigger ban that went into effect shortly after Roe v. Wade was overturned, Louisiana bans abortion at any point in a pregnancy, with no exceptions for rape and incest. The only exceptions are to save the life of the pregnant woman or to terminate a pregnancy deemed “medically futile,” which is not a medical term.
Louisiana Right to Life wants to see the "medically futile" exception removed by the state Legislature and the lack of exceptions for rape and incest to remain in place, Director Ben Clapper told the Press Club of Baton Rouge.
"We're going to continue to work with the Legislature to oppose laws that may allow more elective abortions in any capacity in any way," Clapper said.
The "medically futile" exceptions have been at the center of attention for advocates on either side of the abortion debate after the Louisiana Department of Health released a list of enumerated conditions that make a pregnancy futile, thus allowing for legal abortion. In general, the exceptions involve certain fetal abnormalities that are “incompatible with sustaining life.”
Doctors and abortion-rights advocates testified at a hearing on the list last week that it serves to generate more confusion for doctors and pregnant women in an already uncertain landscape that began after the trigger ban took effect over the summer.
Issues with clarity around the ban's limited exceptions is a conversation that Clapper's organization is willing to wade into, although they will oppose any change that "open loopholes," he said.
"Our main priority is to keep our laws at least at the point of where they are," Clapper said. "There's been a dramatic shift of what is legal and not legal in Louisiana, so the priority is going to be keeping Louisiana pro life, making sure we're not allowing more elective abortions and then seeing if we can work to ways to improve the law.
Clapper celebrated Roe v. Wade's overturning and estimated that Louisiana's trigger ban has prevented 2,512 abortions from taking place in the state. Since the landmark Supreme Court ruling, Clapper said his organization has worked to disseminate resources on adoption and family services. The organization has no plans to advocate for increased funding to the underfunded Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, which houses the state adoption agency, Clapper said.