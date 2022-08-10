Penalties for drag racing in East Baton Rouge just got tougher, and they now apply to drivers performing stunts like doughnuts and burnouts and the people on foot who block traffic to watch them.
The Metro Council on Wednesday approved its second piece of legislation in 12 months targeting the practice that police and residents say has gotten out of control.
"Unfortunately, we still have this behavior," Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said. "Obviously, that didn't get us where we need to be. This new ordinance is going to put stricter penalties, and we're going to continue to enforce this until they get the message."
The definition of drag racing was expanded to include stunt activities, such as doughnuts and burnouts. Spectators who crowd roadways to watch these events will also be held just as liable as the drivers and organizers themselves, said Councilman Rowdy Gaudet, who authored the amendments and the first ordinance from last August.
“This is what law enforcement is asking for," Gaudet said. "I won’t be soft on this. This is what they need as tools in their toolbox to halt this activity. Our community is calling on us to help halt this activity.”
Organizers of drag racing meetups were made liable for the activity under Gaudet’s previous ordinance, and the amendments now also make it illegal to use social media to organize the events.
Anyone found in violation of the ordinance could be fined $1,000, up from $500 for a first offense under the current version. Prosecutors will also be able to seek to suspend driver's licenses and jail those arrested for the activity for up to 90 days.
Councilmen Darryl Hurst and Cleve Dunn Jr. expressed concerns about the new penalties for spectators, arguing that the language was subjective and could lead to people being arrested who are simply near people engaging in the practice.
Paul said additional training will be held for all of the department's officers about enforcing the ordinance against spectators to ensure it's being properly used.
"I want to reassure the public that we're going to do it the right way," Paul said. "It's not for somebody who is out there, it's for those who are involved and those who are participating in that illegal behavior that will be held accountable."
The city's issues with drag racing have continued over the last 12 months since Gaudet's ordinance first passed.
In May, a drag racer on Perkins Road was arrested after fleeing from police. The chase ended when he crashed into the squad cars of two East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputies.
Later that same day, after the Garth Brooks concert at LSU, drivers doing car stunts on College Drive at Interstate 10 closed down traffic in that area. The stunts snarled traffic at a major intersection as tens of thousands of people were leaving the concert.
BRPD is still investigating and made an arrest in the College Drive incident as recently as last week, Paul said. The amendments will allow BRPD to continue to crack down on the practice and hopefully deter it in the future, Paul added.
The amendments are modeled after changes made by the New Orleans City Council in June, Gaudet said.
Like Baton Rouge, New Orleans had already banned drag racing but expanded its ordinance amid concerns that it wasn’t deterring the practice. New Orleans’ new legislation banned doughnuts and burning rubber while also criminalizing the organization of events on social media and blocking off roads for stunt shows.