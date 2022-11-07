Nearly 60% of East Baton Parish residents recently interviewed believe children in the parish do not have opportunities here to earn more than their parents and few want their children to stay as adults, according to a survey conducted for a foundation that aims to improve the quality of life in the capital region.
The results continue a trend in the survey commissioned by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation since 2008 that shows parish residents are generally negative about the ability for young people to find success in the area.
BRAF commissioned LSU's Public Policy Research Lab for a CityStats survey asking parish residents to opine on a broad range of local and national issues. The data released Monday by the foundation includes the results of 531 in-person interviews between June 30 and Aug. 3.
The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.2 percentage points, according to a news release from BRAF.
Monday's dataset focuses on economic opportunity, government engagement and public safety.
Fifty-two percent of parish parents surveyed said they prefer their children settle outside the parish while 39% said it doesn't matter to them.
As in previous annual surveys, this year’s polling continued to find dissatisfaction with the rate of progress and change within Baton Rouge, and 57% said the parish is going in the wrong direction.
Residents said they trust businesses and nonprofits to improve quality of life in the parish but don't believe their elected officials are listening to them. Sixty-two percent of those surveyed said they have little or no influence over elected officials, but 61% said they trust businesses and nonprofits to improve quality of life. The percentage of residents who said they have little or no influence over their elected officials is slightly lower than previous years, according to the release.
“This year’s CityStats data show that residents are ready to see meaningful change in our community,” BRAF CEO and president Chris Meyer wrote in a statement. “People here believe that nonprofits like the Foundation are positioned to improve the parish and we intend to do just that. We’re committed to collaborating with key partners to ensure everyone in the parish has the opportunity to better themselves and the world around them.”
When asked for solutions to draw more people to the parish, reducing crime was by far the most common response. Forty-four percent said reducing crime would draw people to the area, 16% said public schools need to be improved and 12% said roads and traffic need to be improved, according to the survey.
Litter still continues to be a serious problem by more than two-thirds of people interviewed for the poll. Seventy percent of residents surveyed said they think litter is a "serious" or "very serious" problem, although that number is down from a record 75% last year, according to the news release.