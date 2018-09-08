LSU tapped a new revenue stream in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night, selling beer to the unwashed masses in what is essentially a bunker of a bar beneath the south stands.

The university has long allowed liquor consumption by the suits in the suites but this year found a way around a Southeastern Conference rule banning alcohol sales in non-premium areas. For $20 each, fans get entry and two beers in The Chute, a 1,250-seat club at ground level.

“Schools have gotten creative to meet the needs of their fans,” said Herb Vincent, a former LSU administrator who is now the SEC’s associate commissioner for communications. A number of league venues have similar private areas, he said.

Selling a product fans have been bringing in anyway can benefit schools and the fan experience. Some universities take a cut of beer sales (though LSU won’t) and bartenders will cut off people who obviously shouldn’t have any more. West Virginia University has reported a drop in liquor-fueled incidents since it started selling adult beverages in Mountaineer Stadium.

So motorists can start preparing for the ride home, Tiger Stadium will cut off sales in the concrete canyon of The Chute when the familiar strains of “Hold That Tiger” mark the start of the fourth quarter. The practice is similar to that in baseball parks, where taps are shut off during the seventh-inning stretch.

Tiger Stadium opened four years into Prohibition, but this version of the Eighteenth Amendment was never repealed. It is, however, typically ignored.

“We’re anything but naïve. We know what the culture is,” said Robert Munson, a senior associate athletic director at LSU. “Our fans have told us loud and clear, `We want this.’”

In the 1970s, young concessionaires hawking trays of Coke and Sprite in the concourses longed to have an already-liquored-up LSU fan walk up and say “Follow me.” A $24 tray of mixers could be gone in a flash.

The flask tucked in the hip pocket got liquor in for football Saturdays, though the occasional crackdown by Cushman-riding campus police made 1980s college students nervous. Even wine bottles somehow made it inside, too.

“Seriously?” Vincent said mockingly. He recalled that Tiger Stadium used to be left open during the week, and season-ticket holders would stop by in the days before a game and tape a bottle of hooch to the underside of a seat.

A small bottle of liquor also can fit nicely in the nose of a hog hat at Arkansas games, Vincent said.

“There are all sorts of legendary stories,” he said.

By opening The Chute — named for the passageway Tiger football players walk through between their locker room and the turf — LSU is hopeful there will be less binge drinking ahead of the game, since fans can now pony up for a beer inside. Beer consumption will be restricted to the Chute; fans enjoying their drink will have to watch the game on closed-circuit television while doing so.

“It’s the equivalent of opening a bar in the stadium,” Munson said.