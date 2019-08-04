During the recent rains, I noticed different drainage patterns on several city streets. Runoff on the newer asphalt streets ponded along the edges of the roadways and flowed to the drain openings. The older streets look as if the city has added several layers of asphalt over the original design to where there is no longer a defined curb and gutter. The areas of the drain opening look reduced by the addition of the asphalt layers. Has the city considered the effects of the additional asphalt layers to the original design may contribute to our flooding troubles?
Fred Raiford, director of the city-parish Department of Transportation and Drainage, says, "In the past, it was common practice to place an asphalt overlay over the existing pavement to either increase the strength or to improve the ride. The overlay thickness was generally 1.5 to 2 inches thick and tapered near the curb and in the vicinity of the drainage catch basins to ensure a negligible reduction of drainage capacity.
"Our current practice for the rehabilitation of our curbed streets is to remove the existing asphalt layer to the proposed overlay which will result in no increase in the pavement elevation."
Reporting blight
Who do I need to contact about a house across the street from my house that is not lived in and has many holes in the structure that is allowing wildlife to get in?
Carey Chauvin, director of development for the city-parish, says the reader should report any alleged violation of the city-parish blight ordinance by calling 311.