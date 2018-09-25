An East Baton Rouge Parish school bus driver was fired Tuesday morning immediately after a pre-K student was discovered on the driver’s bus more than an hour after the child was supposed to have been dropped off at Southdowns School.

Taylor Gast, a spokeswoman for the school system, said the child was found on the bus around 9:45 a.m. and is back with family. The child was located about 80 minutes after school started in a parking lot in the 4300 block of Airline Highway, almost seven miles north of the school, Gast said.

“Someone spotted the child and called the school and the parents,” Gast said.

She said the incident is being investigated by both district leadership and the district’s Human Resources department. State law requires bus drivers to check the bus at the end of every route to ensure that no children have been left on board and that all bus drivers are being reminded of the need to abide by the law, she said.

“The safety and security of all students is our top priority,” Gast said.

In March, in a similar incident, an East Baton Rouge Parish school bus driver was fired after a four-year-old girl was found sitting under a tree in a parking lot in Central, more than four hours after school started.

