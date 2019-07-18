East Baton Rouge Parish officials say they'll start picking up Hurricane Barry-related yard waste on Monday, giving residents the weekend to drag fallen limbs and other debris out to the curb.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said Thursday city-parish crews were almost done with their survey of curbside debris following last weekend's storm and believed there could still be more storm debris that citizens haven't gathered for disposal yet.

"While we feel blessed that Hurricane Barry did not impact our community in the ways it was initially forecast, I will continue being proactive in responding to the needs of our citizens from the effects of the storm," Broome said in a news release. "We moved with a great degree of urgency in both activating our storm debris contract and in evaluating the level of storm debris in our community, and now we will continue that posture in ensuring the removal of storm debris."

Debris pick-up will include all residential locations in Baton Rouge and unincorporated parts of the parish.

The city-parish is asking citizens to separate their debris into six categories: Normal household trash, vegetative debris, construction and demolition materials, appliances and white goods, electronics and household hazardous wastes.

If there are no sidewalks, ditches or utility lines in front of a resident's home, the city-parish is urging folks to place debris piles at the edge of their property lines. And officials say debris should not be stacked near or on trees, poles and other structures that could make removal difficult.

Debris should also be clearly separated from regular garbage, which will continue to be collected on regular residential trash collection days.

The city-parish debris collection efforts will remain ongoing until all storm debris has been collected, officials said. City-parish environmental specialists and debris monitors will regularly assess curbside debris removal needs and direct crews accordingly for collection.

