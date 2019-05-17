GONZALES — Facing public pressure to address the effects of the August 2016 flood, the Ascension Parish Council adopted expanded limits Thursday on the use of dirt to raise homes while also requiring that those homes be built a foot higher than they already must be.
The vote represents a tightening down of how builders will be able to construct homes and businesses in a parish where more 70% of the land is in the most high risk area for flooding and where the August 2016 flood inundated swaths of homes subject to backwater flooding in the Amite River Basin.
The change comes as Livingston Parish is also considering similar changes in reaction of the same set of pressures over the flood.
"We made a big step tonight," Ascension Councilman Bill Dawson said after the vote.
The upshot of the new changes, which came as a part of recommendations from HNTB, an engineering firm hired after the flood to look at the parish's drainage and construction rules, is that more homes and businesses will have to elevate without solely using dirt to do it and must build even higher than they had in the past.
That means pier-and-beam, chain wall or other methods of construction that recall Louisiana's roots in elevated construction before flood control measures and changing home tastes shifted toward slab construction.
And it was the prospect of the change in construction methods and the added costs tied to them that brought out opposition from builders worried they would cause unintended effects and make it harder and more expensive to build in the parish.
Quiet for months over the past year as a proposal lingered before the council and its drainage board, builders showed up in force in recent weeks in meetings to oppose the plans as a wrongheaded, blanket change without factual support that would have unintended consequences, raise the cost of construction and still not prevent another flood of the same magnitude.
They also seized on the admission of the parish's own engineers who acknowledged a few months ago that a proposed expansion of an absolute limit on fill had no scientific background but simply broadened an existing limit in parish ordinance that originally resulted from a middle-ground compromise several years ago.
"Too many questions, not enough answers. Let's not make a poor decision just to say we made one," Nathan Spicer, a local builder.
The new law sets an across the board 3-foot-deep limit on the amount of dirt that can be used to raise homes and businesses.
Perhaps more significantly, the changes also require that structures now have two feet of space, or free board, above the projected height of a 100-year flood.
Known as the base flood elevation, the projected height of the 100-year flood is a bench mark the National Flood Insurance Program uses on its flood risk maps to show how high homes and business must be to avoid a flood with a 1 percent chance of happening in a given year.
Ascension's new requirement represents a one foot increase over the current one-foot free board standard. Supporters suggested the change would improve flood insurance rates long term while critics argued it would continue the drive to push homes even higher, raising them farther above their older counterparts nextdoor.
The free board changes were part of package of amendments brought by Dawson and others, but Councilman Todd Lambert tried Thursday to cut the one-foot increase in free board and expand an existing exception to fill mitigation requirements aimed at single-lot home construction.
Another amendment from Councilman Aaron Lawler put the free board change back in but left the mitigation expansion in place. That amendment narrowly passed, 6-4.
Under the new law, residential lots of two acres or less won't be required to mitigate but still face the 3-foot limit on fill. The change expands an exception to fill mitigation the has long been on the books.
But otherwise, even with the new limit on the depth of fill, builders will have mitigate that dirt with detention ponds or other methods.