One of the oldest fraternities in the nation has closed its LSU chapter following an investigation that found students violated hazing and alcohol policies.

LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard III confirmed Friday morning that Delta Kappa Epsilon recently announced the decision to end its presence at LSU — almost 100 years after the chapter was founded. He said the university is conducting its own investigation and has placed the chapter on interim suspension pending the outcome.

The national organization said in a statement released Friday that its decision arose from violations of its hazing and alcohol policies. The result is that "all chapter activities and operations will cease, and the chapter will disband, effective immediately."

It's unclear whether DKE members will have to move out of their house on LSU campus in the meantime. Ballard said the ongoing investigation involves both administrators and LSU police.

The decision comes after the hazing death of LSU freshman Max Gruver in fall 2017, which prompted increased scrutiny of LSU's Greek organizations as university officials found themselves scrambling to prevent similar tragedies in the future. Gruver was pronounced dead — his blood alcohol content more than six times the legal limit — after being forced to drink massive quantities of liquor during Phi Delta Theta hazing rituals.

Several students and former students were arrested and accused of contributing to his death, including one charged with negligent homicide. And the chapter was banned from campus for the foreseeable future. A Catholic church group is now leasing the former Phi Delta Theta house.

Delta Kappa Epsilon was founded in 1844 at Yale University and is "one of the oldest and most prominent fraternities" in the country "known for producing outstanding gentleman, leaders and jolly good fellows," according to its website. It has had a chapter on LSU campus since 1923.

"Our number one priority is that our chapters foster safe environments, and through our investigation, we found that the student members made choices inconsistent with the policies and values of Delta Kappa Epsilon," DKE Executive Director Doug Lanpher said in a statement. "DKE does not tolerate this kind of behavior in the fraternity and holds its chapters and members accountable for the choices they make."

The organization has boasted several prominent members over the years, both in Louisiana and across the country, including Huey Long's son Sen. Russell Long and former presidents George H. W. Bush and George W. Bush. The national organization has also gained attention in recent months due to the membership of U.S. Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh whose contentious confirmation process centered on allegations of sexual misconduct both in high school and during his time at Yale.

The LSU chapter's membership contract requires that "members solemnly swear to live by the mission and purpose of Delta Kappa Epsilon of being a scholar and jolly good fellow and use their time at LSU and Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity as a time to improve."

But this isn't the first time members have faced allegations of bad behavior.

A former LSU student and DKE member has been charged with misdemeanor simple battery in November after police said he pushed another student down two flights of stairs during a fraternity preview event in August 2017 — just one month before Gruver's death.