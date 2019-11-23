Raising canes

Baton Rouge-based companies Secure Shredding and Recycling International topped this year's LSU 100 fastest-growing company list, while Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers earned the Summit Award as the company generating the most revenue.

The LSU 100 fastest growing list and Roaring 10 list of those with the highest revenue recognize LSU graduate-owned or LSU graduate-led businesses based on submissions of confidential financial results by companies.

Secure Shredding owner Jay Babb is a graduate of LSU’s E.J. Ourso College of Business. Raising Cane's Co-CEO Brad Sanders is an architecture graduate from LSU’s College of Art & Design.

The company rankings on the LSU 100 and the Roaring 10 list were revealed at a Friday night gala.

The full ranked LSU 100 list, determined by compound annual growth over a three-year period, is:

  1. Secure Shredding and Recycling
  2. Emergent Method
  3. Vacherie Fuel
  4. Texas Pride Disposal
  5. Bite and Booze LLC
  6. Peachtree Tents & Events
  7. STRAIT
  8. Scheffy Construction LLC
  9. VGraham LLC
  10. Mimosa Handcrafted
  11. Tadpole Academy of Baton Rouge LLC
  12. Scott + Cormia Architecture and Interiors
  13. Gremillion Mechanical Inc.
  14. Ryan Gootee General Contractors LLC
  15. Horizon Financial Group
  16. Honey Island Enterprises Ltd. dba Radterra and Maritime Veterinary Imaging
  17. Legacy Title LLC
  18. Elite Fulfillment Solutions
  19. IWD Agency
  20. Netchex
  21. Quality Engineering & Surveying LLC
  22. Global Data Vault
  23. Automatic Access Gates LLC
  24. USA Technologies, Inc.
  25. General Informatics
  26. Garcia Roofing and Sheet Metal
  27. APC Construction LLC
  28. CEG Assessments
  29. Future Genius Solutions LLC d/b/a ThreeSixtyEight
  30. Gatorworks
  31. Marucci Sports
  32. Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers
  33. J.P. Oil Company
  34. Philip Adra CFP® CPA CLU® CLTC
  35. Geocent, LLC
  36. Investar Bank
  37. Losey Insurance and Financial Services
  38. Pod Pack International LLC
  39. Fieldwood Energy LLC
  40. Aydell Investments LLC dba Sport Clips
  41. Facilities Maintenance Management
  42. The Anderson Group Real Estate Services
  43. Anytime Flooring LLC
  44. Red Six Media
  45. SEJ Services LLC
  46. Pearl Events Austin
  47. Sigma Engineers and Constructors Inc.
  48. BlinkJar Media
  49. University Veterinary Hospital
  50. Mela and Roam
  51. Boyd Commercial LLC
  52. Distinctive Art Source
  53. Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar
  54. SRI Telecom
  55. Excelerant
  56. Petroleum Service Corporation
  57. New Orleans Roast
  58. B&G Food Enterprises LLC
  59. Window World of Baton Rouge
  60. Smith+Baker Landscapes
  61. Arkel Constructors LLC
  62. Perry Dampf Dispute Solutions
  63. Danos
  64. Williamson Fontenot Campbell & Whittington LLC
  65. Immense Networks
  66. Asakura Robinson Company LLC
  67. Reputation Capital Media Services
  68. Cane River Pecan Company
  69. Argent Financial Group, Inc.
  70. Our Mom’s Restaurant & Bar
  71. MasteryPrep DBA Ring Publications
  72. GULFGATE CONSTRUCTION LLC
  73. Hickory Small Animal Hospital
  74. Daigrepont & Brian APAC
  75. Frantz-Gibson Painting Company LLC
  76. Sigma Marble and Granite, Inc.
  77. SITECH Louisiana LLC
  78. RHH Architects, APAC
  79. LaBorde Therapy Center LLC
  80. B & H Distributors, Inc.
  81. CORE Health Networks
  82. Red River Bank
  83. Ritter Maher Architects
  84. Keys Graphics
  85. Oasis Spaces LLC
  86. Ouachita Industrial Supply Inc.
  87. Puryear IT
  88. Pontchartrain Partners LLC
  89. Yoglates II
  90. Provident Resources Group Inc.
  91. Gauthier Amedee
  92. Western Institute for Biomedical Research
  93. Keely Thorne Events
  94. Royal Treatment: Pet Manor & Grooming Spa
  95. Joubert Law Firm APLC
  96. ITinspired
  97. Fe-Luxe, LLC DBA Kismet Cosmetics
  98. The Bridal Boutique by MaeMe
  99. Zehnder Communications Inc.
  100. Carter & Hatcher Consulting LLC

The full ranked Roaring 10 list:

  1. Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers
  2. LIPSEY’s LLC
  3. ISC Constructors LLC
  4. CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System
  5. Petroleum Service Corporation
  6. Danos
  7. B&G Food Enterprises LLC
  8. Provident Resources Group Inc.
  9. USA Technologies Inc.
  10. J.P. Oil Company

