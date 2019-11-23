Baton Rouge-based companies Secure Shredding and Recycling International topped this year's LSU 100 fastest-growing company list, while Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers earned the Summit Award as the company generating the most revenue.

The LSU 100 fastest growing list and Roaring 10 list of those with the highest revenue recognize LSU graduate-owned or LSU graduate-led businesses based on submissions of confidential financial results by companies.

Secure Shredding owner Jay Babb is a graduate of LSU’s E.J. Ourso College of Business. Raising Cane's Co-CEO Brad Sanders is an architecture graduate from LSU’s College of Art & Design.

The company rankings on the LSU 100 and the Roaring 10 list were revealed at a Friday night gala.

The full ranked LSU 100 list, determined by compound annual growth over a three-year period, is:

Secure Shredding and Recycling Emergent Method Vacherie Fuel Texas Pride Disposal Bite and Booze LLC Peachtree Tents & Events STRAIT Scheffy Construction LLC VGraham LLC Mimosa Handcrafted Tadpole Academy of Baton Rouge LLC Scott + Cormia Architecture and Interiors Gremillion Mechanical Inc. Ryan Gootee General Contractors LLC Horizon Financial Group Honey Island Enterprises Ltd. dba Radterra and Maritime Veterinary Imaging Legacy Title LLC Elite Fulfillment Solutions IWD Agency Netchex Quality Engineering & Surveying LLC Global Data Vault Automatic Access Gates LLC USA Technologies, Inc. General Informatics Garcia Roofing and Sheet Metal APC Construction LLC CEG Assessments Future Genius Solutions LLC d/b/a ThreeSixtyEight Gatorworks Marucci Sports Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers J.P. Oil Company Philip Adra CFP® CPA CLU® CLTC Geocent, LLC Investar Bank Losey Insurance and Financial Services Pod Pack International LLC Fieldwood Energy LLC Aydell Investments LLC dba Sport Clips Facilities Maintenance Management The Anderson Group Real Estate Services Anytime Flooring LLC Red Six Media SEJ Services LLC Pearl Events Austin Sigma Engineers and Constructors Inc. BlinkJar Media University Veterinary Hospital Mela and Roam Boyd Commercial LLC Distinctive Art Source Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar SRI Telecom Excelerant Petroleum Service Corporation New Orleans Roast B&G Food Enterprises LLC Window World of Baton Rouge Smith+Baker Landscapes Arkel Constructors LLC Perry Dampf Dispute Solutions Danos Williamson Fontenot Campbell & Whittington LLC Immense Networks Asakura Robinson Company LLC Reputation Capital Media Services Cane River Pecan Company Argent Financial Group, Inc. Our Mom’s Restaurant & Bar MasteryPrep DBA Ring Publications GULFGATE CONSTRUCTION LLC Hickory Small Animal Hospital Daigrepont & Brian APAC Frantz-Gibson Painting Company LLC Sigma Marble and Granite, Inc. SITECH Louisiana LLC RHH Architects, APAC LaBorde Therapy Center LLC B & H Distributors, Inc. CORE Health Networks Red River Bank Ritter Maher Architects Keys Graphics Oasis Spaces LLC Ouachita Industrial Supply Inc. Puryear IT Pontchartrain Partners LLC Yoglates II Provident Resources Group Inc. Gauthier Amedee Western Institute for Biomedical Research Keely Thorne Events Royal Treatment: Pet Manor & Grooming Spa Joubert Law Firm APLC ITinspired Fe-Luxe, LLC DBA Kismet Cosmetics The Bridal Boutique by MaeMe Zehnder Communications Inc. Carter & Hatcher Consulting LLC

The full ranked Roaring 10 list:

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers LIPSEY’s LLC ISC Constructors LLC CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System Petroleum Service Corporation Danos B&G Food Enterprises LLC Provident Resources Group Inc. USA Technologies Inc. J.P. Oil Company