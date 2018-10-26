The wife of French Settlement Police Chief Harry Brignac was arrested Friday night driving a French Settlement police unit with a suspended driver's license, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Lori Steele. The police chief said it was his fault.

Steele said Tammy Brignac was stopped just after 6 p.m. Friday on La. 22 in Head of Island.

Harry Brignac said Friday night he had asked his wife to drive the police unit from Baton Rouge, where it had been at a car dealership for service, to the police department in French Settlement.

"It's my fault," Harry Brignac said. "I needed to get the unit back home or it would have been there all weekend."

The chief said he and his wife had had dinner in Baton Rouge early Friday evening, then drove in their own car to a car dealership on Florida Boulevard where the police unit had been serviced.

Harry Brignac said his wife was concerned about driving the police unit, but he told her they needed to take the unit back to French Settlement.

"I know I shouldn't have done it," he said.

He said he followed her in his vehicle, but stopped to get gas and they were separated.. She called him a short time later to say she had been stopped by Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies.

Harry Brignac said he feels like he and his wife are being targeted.

"They were sitting at the parish line," he said.

Tammy Brignac was booked Friday into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on a count of operating a vehicle with a suspended license and resisting an officer, according to jail records.

Harry Brignac said Friday night that she was being held without bail.

In September, Tammy Brignac pleaded no contest to first-offense drunken driving in a plea deal that kept her out of jail and also required that she not drive. She also pleaded no contest to one count of driving with a suspended license.

The charges were related to a February incident when she pulled up behind the French Settlement Police Department office, then fled from officers.

In December 2017, Tammy Brignac caused controversy when she was seen driving a village police car in a Christmas parade.

The police chief in August was indicted on a felony malfeasance charge related to the use of a police fleet gas card.

