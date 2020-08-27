Livingston Parish schools will reopen Friday after Hurricane Laura left the Baton Rouge region relatively unscathed.
Schools were closed Monday through Thursday, given the uncertainty of how severe the impact of Laura and Hurricane Marco would be on the area.
School officials said late Thursday that no campuses were significantly impacted by rain or wind, allowing all schools to safely reopen.
Through Phase 2 of Louisiana's coronavirus pandemic reopening, Livingston Parish schools are operating with students in kindergarten through second grade in class fulltime. All students in 3rd grade and older are rotating between in-person and virtual schooling.
The district will adhere to its regular hybrid schedule Friday, with full-time and Group A students on campuses, and the rest learning virtually.