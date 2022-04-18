Iberville Parish officials are urging anyone in the Plaquemine area south of the Dow Chemical plant to go inside, turn off their air conditioners and close all doors and windows due to a release of chlorine from the plant.
Sheriff Brett Stassi said the leak was caused by a fire at Olin Chemical, a third-party company that works at the Dow site. The fire has been extinguished, but officials are testing to see how much chlorine is in the air.
"We've set off the sirens and we've got several roads closed," Stassi said.
The closed roads include La. 1 and Woodlawn Road; deputies are rerouting drivers through back roads in the Addis area.
The fire had caused a massive plume of smoke to rise above the plant.
In a statement, Olin said, "Site emergency response was immediately engaged and we are working to stop the release. Employees at the facility took immediate safety precautions while the team began working to address the situation."
On Facebook, Dow said its emergency services teams were on site.
"Dow is working closely with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office to take the appropriate precautions for an ongoing chlorine release," the post said.
Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality spokesman Greg Langley said inspectors were headed to the scene.
According to an Environmental Protection Agency fact sheet, exposure to chlorine can irritate the eyes, upper respiratory tract and lungs. At higher levels, it can cause chest pains and vomiting. It is extremely irritating to the skin and can cause severe burns with high enough exposure.
Chlorine is a greenish-yellow gas. It is significantly heavier than air, so it tends to collect in low-lying areas, according to the World Health Organization.
This is a developing story.