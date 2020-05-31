Dozens gathered along Siegen Lane after 9 p.m. Sunday to protest.
About 40 people held signs and chanted along the busy road. East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputies, with their vehicles flashing bright blue lights in the middle of Siegen Lane, and Louisiana State Police troopers helped direct traffic and urged protesters to stay on the sidewalk.
Drivers honked their horns as they passed by.
At one point, a State Police SUV drove slowly alongside the group as it walked on the sidewalk.
The group marched down Siegen Lane toward Airline Highway.
