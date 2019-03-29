A seat on the East Baton Rouge Metro Council, two spots in the state legislature and school tax renewals in Ascension Parish are among the items on Saturday's ballot for Baton Rouge area voters.
A special election in a southeastern portion of East Baton Rouge will decide who will fill the Metro Council seat once held by Buddy Amoroso, who was killed in a bicycle crash last year.
His widow, Denise Amoroso, a Republican, has filled the seat in the intervening months. She is being challenged by Democrat Brendan Csaposs.
Portions of Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana must decide between state representative candidates Jeremy LaCombe, a Democrat, and Tammi Fabre, a Republican. They are competing to serve District 18.
Meanwhile, Republican Dennis Aucoin and independent Roy Darryl Adams are competing for the district 62 seat covering parts of East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana and West Feliciana.
In Ascension Parish, voters will decide whether to renew a pair of property taxes that support public schools.
St. Gabriel will have a crowded ballot, as there are races for mayor, police chief and 15 candidates vying for the five-member city council.
Residents of the Greenwood area of Baton Rouge will vote whether to continue a $125 annual fee for crime prevention and beautification.
Finally, parts of West Feliciana will decide on their representative to serve on the School Board for District 4.
Voters can find their specific polling information at the secretary of state's website, sos.la.gov. All precincts will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Any run-offs will occur May 4.