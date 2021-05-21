Baton Rogue General is lifting most of its pandemic-related restrictions Monday, more than a year after the local hospital system first banned all visitors as COVID-19 began to spread in the area.
While limited visitation has been allowed at BRG's three hospital locations since since May of last year, the system's Friday announcement removes much of the remaining restrictions that have slowly been lifting since visitors were first allowed. Masks will still be required for all visitors, patients and employees, as the statewide mask mandate still requires face coverings to be worn at healthcare facilities, according to the news release.
The updated guidelines for visitors now allows children 12 or older who are accompanied by an adult to visit their loved ones in most areas of the hospital, the system said.
Two visitors per patient are also now allowed in more areas of the system's hospitals, including the emergency rooms, intensive care units and neonatal intensive care units. In the Birth Centers, there is no longer a limitation on the number of visitors, unless the mother is positive for COVID-19, according to the news release. Two visitors will also be allowed to spend the night after delivery.
Hospital visiting hours remain 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., except for some specific areas of the hospitals.
BRG's announcement keeps pace with other Baton Rouge area hospitals who are gradually lifting visitor restrictions.
Our Lady of the Lake requires visitors to be over the age of 18 and limits patients to only two visitors per day, according to its website.
Oschner Health System last relaxed some of its visitor guidelines on April 29, allowing visitors who are at least 12 years old. The system still has limits on the number of visitors per patient depending on the different areas of its healthcare facilities.
Woman's hospital allows patients to have two visitors during visiting hours and one person to remain for the duration of the patient's stay, according to the hospital's website. Like the other hospitals, many of its restrictions depend on the specific areas of the hospital the patient is in.
All hospital systems still require visitors to social distance whenever possible.