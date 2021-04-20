The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act sets aside $130.2 billion for local county and municipal governments to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and jump-start the nation's ailing economy.

To get the money out quickly, the federal government distributed it using an existing system for housing grants. That method has led to some parishes in Louisiana getting more dollars per person than others.

See how your parish and its local governments — whether consolidated, parish, city, town or village — fared as a whole.

Baton Rouge area parishes

East Baton Rouge: $189.5 million — $431 per resident.

Iberville Parish: $12.96 million — $398 per resident

West Baton Rouge Parish: $10.1 million — $383 per resident

East Feliciana Parish $6.3 million — $328 per resident

Pointe Coupee Parish: $6.9 million — $319 per resident

St. James Parish: $6.5 million — $307 per resident

Tangipahoa Parish: $41.1 million — $305 per resident

Ascension Parish: $32.3 million — $255 per resident

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Livingston Parish: $35.8 million — $254 per resident

West Feliciana Parish: $3.6 million — $232 per resident

St. Helena Parish: $2.3 million — $227 per resident

Assumption Parish: $4.5 million — $204 per resident

Other Louisiana parishes

Orleans Parish: $377.3 million — $967 per resident

Lafayette Parish: $100.97 million — $413 per resident

Terrebonne Parish: $45.3 million — $411 per resident

Jefferson Parish: $110.3 million — $255 per resident

St. Tammany Parish: $66.2 million — $254 per resident

Note: These are the combined estimated funding totals for all governments in a parish and the amount on a per-capita basis. These totals only include the part of the law that is aimed specifically at helping local governments.

The estimates are from the National Association of Counties and the National League of Cities, which based their information on Congressional Research Service figures. The final figures must be determined by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.