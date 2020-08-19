Jordan Piazza is tired of seeing his friends leave Baton Rouge.

For much of the last decade, the 32-year-old businessman — the youngest candidate vying for mayor-president — watched as his classmates from University High and LSU steadily funneled out of the Capitol City for opportunities elsewhere.

He always thought they were crazy for leaving, but then, he started to wonder: “Am I the crazy one for staying?”

Newly married, with hopes of starting a family soon, the first-time candidate is intent on spending his life in Baton Rouge and is now campaigning for the city-parish’s top job.

A big reason for his run, he says, is to stem the exodus of young professionals. He was shocked when the Baton Rouge Area Foundation released a report in October showing that only 8% of area parents want their children to stay in the parish when they become adults.

“I’m passionate about Baton Rouge and very protective of Baton Rouge,” Piazza said. “It was either get in — and get involved — or get out.”

The co-owner of Uncle Earl's Bar on Perkins Road, Piazza is primarily running on his credentials as a businessman. If elected, he says, he'll transform Baton Rouge’s economy by luring in additional industries and working more closely with the parish’s small-business community.

Piazza's livelihood has been particularly hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic. He said he disagrees with Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's mask mandate and Gov. John Bel Edwards' blanket decision to shut down bars — both of which were put in place in July when case counts began spiking for a second time.

"It's crucial to our businesses and our economy that we remain open," Piazza said, noting that he prefers a less strict "mask recommendation" and the opening of bars at limited capacity, with enforcement against establishments that fail to comply.

"While I understand that masks are helpful, I don't believe that people want the government telling them how to live," Piazza said.

He said the city-parish's increasing budget and decreasing population is a "prescription for disaster," adding that the parish should exhibit "greater budgetary discipline."

To tackle the parish’s burgeoning crime rate, he wants to hire 100 additional patrol officers, raise BRPD salaries by $10,000 a year and place a law enforcement official in every school.

Until recently, Piazza, a Republican, remained largely outside the political fray. He supported Broome in 2016, but said he has since been unimpressed by her “lack of leadership.”

He says he started paying more attention to local government and grew frustrated with its partisan bickering and dysfunction.

“It’s nothing that (Broome) did in particular. It’s really what she didn’t do,” Piazza said. “We continue to elect career politicians and expect different results."

One advantage over his competitors, Piazza readily acknowledges, is his business contacts. In July 2019, he brought together more than a dozen Baton Rouge business titans — including Richard Lipsey, Lane Grigsby and Todd Graves — for input on whether he should run. They didn’t all throw their support behind Piazza, but he said the meeting was encouraging nonetheless.

“I legitimately could not find one person that said, ‘Don’t do it’,” Piazza said. “For no one to tell a young guy that’s never been involved in politics, ‘Hey stay out,’ means they agreed that something had to be done.”

Piazza faces plenty of competition in the Nov. 3 race. Others challenging Broome, a Democrat, are Metro Council member Matt Watson, a Republican; Baton Rouge attorney "E Eric" Guirard, an Independent; current state Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, a Democrat; former state legislator Steve Carter, a Republican; and Frank Smith III, a Republican. The status of an eighth candidate, Metro Council member Tara Wicker, a Democrat, is currently being decided by the courts.

Much of Piazza's childhood was spent at the original Phil's Oyster Bar on Government Street, bussing tables, seating guests and watching his charismatic, larger-than-life father, Gus Piazza, hold court among Baton Rouge's political and social elite.

Gus Piazza, who passed away in 2007, acted as the "unofficial mayor" of Baton Rouge, a friend and confidant to countless customers, which included figures like the Shaquille O'Neal, Lionel Richie and then-Gov. Edwin Edwards, Jordan Piazza said.

He credited his upbringing at Phil's for instilling a strong work ethic from an early age. It also gave the precocious youngster a forum to flex his outgoing personality and engage with Baton Rouge residents of all walks of life.

"His personality was off the charts," said Rene Firesheets, a family friend and mentor who remembers a 10-year-old Piazza making the rounds to check up on customers at Phil's as the unofficial maitre d'.

After graduating from LSU, Piazza followed in his father's footsteps and worked his way through several jobs in the food service industry: managing a Schlitz & Giggles, working in operations for Walk-On's and later reporting directly to Todd Graves at Raising Cane's.

"He's like the energizer bunny," said Robert Daigrepont, a local CPA who first met Piazza while working for Walk-On's. "He also has the foresight to take care of things before they go wrong."

In 2016, Piazza and his brother Anthony Piazza reopened Phil's Oyster Bar in Southdowns after it shuttered a decade earlier. Jordan Piazza later left the partnership, and in 2018, renovated and opened Uncle Earl's Bar alongside a crew of investors.

Piazza's business partner Jordan Neldare said people gravitate towards Piazza as a "natural leader," adding that he's capable of "getting the blood flowing back into this economy."

"Baton Rouge is just stale," Neldare said, echoing a critique he said is common among young professionals. "I think this city really needs a young, energetic leader like Jordan that can bring some change."

