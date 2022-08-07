There's a chance the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council could adopt a new redistricting plan as early as this week.
However, it remains unclear whether the city-parish's legislative body will adopt one that increases the chances of more Black representation among the 12-member delegation.
Many of the White Republicans — who currently hold the majority vote with seven seats — said they were still mulling over the proposed plans that have been presented thus far from their demographer.
And while many of the council's Black Democrats shared similar sentiments, its clear they'll be gunning for a new redistricting plan that creates at least one more majority-minority district within the city-parish.
"I believe it should follow what the Census says," said Councilman Darryl Hurst, one of the five Black representatives on the Metro Council. "If the Census (data) says we need equal representation, we need equal representation. When you don't understand the cultural differences, it's hard to make decisions for the people you represent."
Of the 456,781 people who live in the parish, 42.9% identified as White and 45.2% as Black, the Census found. People identifying as Indian, Asian, Pacific Islander or "some other race" collectively comprise 6.8% of the parish.
Out of the nine proposed plans that were posted on the council's website midweek, only two would create the 6/6 split the council's Democrats have been gunning for. Those plans would carve out the new majority-minority district in the Zachary area.
Four of the proposed plans would pave the way for six White representatives, five Black ones and 1 seat in a swing district (currently within the District 8 area) where the race of that councilman has an equal chance of going either way. The remaining three would leave things status quo.
A special meeting has been set for 1 p.m. Wednesday to possibly vote on more than a dozen redistricting maps the council has been presented.
A thread the council's demographer kept repeating was that the council couldn't use race as the presiding factor over how the new districts are drawn.
"He's not an attorney or a judge. I respect his opinion and welcome his feedback. But I don't understand how you could ignore the race factor." Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr., another Black Democrat on the council, said about the demographer's statement regarding race and redistricting. "You have to oblige the current demographics which show the parish is shifting to majority Black."
Interest groups like the local chapter of the NAACP have already said they intend to take legal action if the council doesn't approve a plan that sets up an increase in minority representation, which the group has already done at the state Legislature and the parish's School Board.
"Most of them are OK for me, personally," said Councilman Dwight Hudson, who is White and among the council's Republican majority. "I do want to take some more time to see what represents the parish the best."
Councilmen Rowdy Gaudet, Jen Racca, Laurie Adams and Brandon Noel shared similar sentiments.
Noel added that he'll definitely be voting against the plans that create the new majority-minority district within the current boundaries of his district. He said those plans split communities within the mostly rural northern end of the parish is awkward ways.
"That poses a whole other set of legal challenges and problems," Noel said.
Council ProTem Lamont Cole, another Black Democrat on the council, said his focus going into next week's meeting is voting in favor of a plan his constituents want — both for their district and the parishwide.
"A true democracy is when the people elected to serve in the legislative body are a true representation of the people who live in the parish, based on the numbers," Cole said. "That's the map I want to support. The one that comes closest to doing that."