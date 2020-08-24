The U.S. Postal Service closed post offices and suspended mail service Monday for much of southern Louisiana ahead of the anticipated landfall of Tropical Storm Marco.

Zip codes affected by the disruption cover much of the Baton Rouge and New Orleans metro areas. They include zipcodes starting with: 700, 701, 703, 704, 707, and 708.

Postal officials say regular services will resume Tuesday.

+2 Flooding and tropical force winds biggest threat to Baton Rouge area as Hurricane Marco nears Damaging winds and potentially heavy rainfall will be the greatest danger to the Baton Rouge region when Hurricane Marco makes landfall in sou…

Marco had been nearing Louisiana's coast as category 1 hurricane, but the system was downgraded to a tropical storm early Monday.

Louisiana is also facing the threat of Tropical Storm Laura, which is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico from the Caribbean before growing in strength as it moves northwest, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The center's latest forecast shows Laura making landfall near the Louisiana-Texas border late Wednesday or early Thursday as a category 2 hurricane.

The postal service said it will provide updates for other weather-related impacts.