Spanish Town’s neighborhood association is distancing itself from the theme of Saturday’s parade, a raunchy play on words that combines a common Christian phrase, pornography and flamingoes.
Board members of the Historic Spanish Town Civic Association voted last week to support the parade, but noted it didn't like the “Porn Again Flamingoes” theme.
“We love the parade, we support the parade, but we’re just not happy with this year’s theme,” said Jeff Gober, chair of the association.
The theme is a play on words that notes the parade’s return after a hiatus in 2021 due to the pandemic, much like how Christians commonly use the phrase “born again” to describe a newfound faith in Jesus Christ. Past parade staples of raunchiness and flamingos give the theme a Spanish Town flair, said Robert King, president of the Society for the Preservation of Lagniappe in Louisiana.
The krewe’s accompanying ball earlier this month featured guests dressed as scantily-clad clergy and phallic table centerpieces.
“If we don’t offend you, we haven’t done our jobs,” King said.
The parade has been organized during Mardi Gras celebrations by the Society for the Preservation of Lagniappe in Louisiana since 1981, according to the group’s website. SPLL is largely made up of people who don’t live in Spanish Town, including King. The neighborhood’s civic association does not participate in the parade’s planning.
But it’s not the theme’s allusion to religion that ruffles the feathers of some who live in the neighborhood.
Concerns over the theme were first raised last month by Gretta Michaels, who moved into the neighborhood from elsewhere in Baton Rouge in October 2020. Michaels has three children aged 3, 5 and 7, and said she doesn’t want them exposed to sexually explicit themes at such a young age.
“I appreciate a good, adult, fun event without kids there,” Michaels said. “But when you go to a residential neighborhood anywhere, you risk kids seeing this and they ask questions. I do not want to have to sit there and be worried that my kids are going to be inundated with something that is way more mature than something they should be inundated with.”
Michaels’ initial post on the matter in a private Facebook group for the neighborhood caused so much controversy between those for and against the theme that the entire group was deleted.
The neighborhood association initially decided to stay out of the matter until Gober said he saw a t-shirt for the parade that includes an illustration depicting former porn star and accused serial rapist Ron Jeremy filming a flamingo handcuffed to a bed.
“I can’t say that the theme itself went too far,” Gober said. “I believe that it went too far when anyone is profiting off a guy that is sitting in jail for 35 accounts of sexual abuse.”
Gober said he’d like to see more involvement from the city-parish around the approval of the Mardi Gras parade themes to prevent future controversies.
King shot down the notion.
“We helped make that neighborhood famous,” King said. “That neighborhood was just another neighborhood downtown. Now, when people hear Spanish Town, they know where it is.”
The parade has come under fire multiple times in recent years.
Floats parodying the “Black Lives Matter” movement with “Pink Lives Matter” slogans were seen in the parade in 2016. Some parade goers complained that several floats were plastered with Confederate flags and one included a quote that said “I prefer to call rape surprise sex.”
In 2015, former “Sons of Guns” co-star Stephanie Ford said a Spanish Town Parade float made fun of her alleged sexual abuse at the hands of her father, a particular insult because the float was carrying Baton Rouge police officers.
King said his organization won’t censor anyone participating in the parade, and that the controversies don’t deter his group because some of its members are gay and of different racial backgrounds.
"We look at each other like, ‘How are we racist?’ We’ve got people in the parade that sometimes express themselves in a way that may be over the top, but we can’t tell them anything because it’s their right as an American citizen," King said.
The 2022 parade rolls at noon on Saturday.