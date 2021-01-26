Both of the entities vying for a lucrative, long-term contract to power energy systems on the LSU campus lack a contractor's license "in accordance with its legal entity name," the executive director of the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors said Tuesday.

The LSU Board of Supervisors decided last year that it would negotiate directly with two companies for a massive energy deal — pegged at more than $800 million over decades — instead of asking for public bids on the project. The two companies involved in the negotiations are a joint venture between Bernhard Energy Solutions and Johnson Controls Inc., called Tiger Energy Partners, and the Canadian company Enwave Energy Corporation.

Michael McDuff, the executive director of the State Licensing Board for Contractors, emailed Board of Supervisors members on Tuesday morning saying that he had received formal complaints about the process.

"Whomever eventually constructs the facilities as outlined in the LSU proposal, of which we have not received or reviewed, most likely would require a contractor license according to our statutes," McDuff wrote. "The decision as to the contractor selection is not within the authority of this office and must be determined by the awarding authority."

McDuff added that he has found no reason to issue citations to either company so far, but that the board will continue to monitor the energy project as it moves forward to ensure compliance with contractor licensing laws.

Tiger Energy Partners — which Bernhard and Johnson Controls formed to work on the LSU project — filed a complaint about Enwave's lack of a Louisiana license late last year. However, while Bernhard LLC and Johnson Controls both separately have licenses from the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors, their joint venture does not.

LSU has not made the terms of its energy project public, so it's unclear if LSU has specified that the companies who work on the energy deal are required to have contractor's licenses.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more.