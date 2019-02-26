Authorities rescued five stranded fishermen from waterways Tuesday in two separate hours-long recovery attempts in Iberville and Assumption parishes.

The first call went to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office around 10 p.m. Monday about two crawfishermen lost somewhere between Bayou Pigeon and Bayou Sorrel, spurring a search-and-rescue mission.

The effort encompassed the Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Coast Guard and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the latter two supplying helicopters that Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said were instrumental in search crews staying safe in the strong weather.

National Weather Service data shows both rescue areas recorded low temperatures of 51 degrees during the search period, with consistent rainfall that totaled 0.2 of an inch through that time period, and with wind gusts around 14 mph.

Three boaters rescued, treated for possible hypothermia after floating for hours in cold Lake Verret LAKE VERRET — Authorities rescued three people from Lake Verret early Tuesday after their boat sank in rough weather, dumped them in the water…

As the crews searched an estimated 2,500 acres of swampland, the Coast Guard helicopter was called away from the scene to a separate rescue attempt in Assumption Parish, where three fishermen were left stranded from their capsized boat in Lake Verret.

The three had headed out about 3:30 p.m. Monday from the northeast corner of Lake Verret at Little Grand Bayou to run floating jug lines to catch fish, authorities said.

Their 18-foot skiff encountered rough water and was swamped by waves as the boaters tried to turn, said Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lonny Cavalier.

The three went overboard in their life jackets, and the boat sank.

Assumption officials received the call about the overdue boaters at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday and deputies found one of the boaters just before 2 a.m. The boater, a 55-year-old man familiar with the area, was taken to Assumption Community Hospital for signs of possible hypothermia.

The Coast Guard helicopter crew arrived from the Iberville Parish search at 2:21 a.m., found the remaining two overboard boaters — a man and woman, both 27 — and directed water patrol units to them. They were found near a cove on the Pierre Part side of the lake. The two also showed signs of hypothermia, the Coast Guard said.

Back in Iberville Parish, Stassi said his agency, EBRSO and the boaters’ families were continuing to search through the night. The two lost fishermen — a 75-year-old and a 38-year-old — spent roughly 10 hours stranded in the bayou.

"It's a low-water area, they got out of the boat and were pulling the traps and as they were doing that it clouded up," Stassi said. The men were stranded on a pirogue through the night as they waited for help to arrive, the sheriff said.

Iberville parish rescues lost crawfishermen stranded on a pirogue overnight Monday Two lost crawfishermen spent more than 10 hours in an Iberville Parish bayou Monday night as three different emergency crews searched for them.

Stassi said the crew found the men around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. The older of the two men was showing signs of hypothermia but was treated onsite by an ambulance crew, he said.

A Coast Guard official credited the Assumption Parish rescue, in part, on the fact that the boaters shared their plans with another person.

“An integral part of this rescue was the boaters’ float plan,” said Scott Talbot, search and rescue mission coordinator for the Coast Guard in New Orleans. “Because they notified someone ashore of their voyage, a timely report of their delayed return was made to officials.”