Attorney and insurance consultant Jennifer Racca is stepping in as the representative for District 12 on the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council following former councilwoman Barbara Freiberg's ascension to the state Legislature.

Racca, a 31-year-old Republican, secured the open seat during the first round of the Metro Council's vote from a pool of nine candidates who applied for the vacated seat on the 12-member body.

She obtained the six votes she needed from the Metro Council's Republican majority — Scott Wilson, Denise Amoroso, Chandler Loupe, Matt Watson, Trae Welch and Dwight Hudson.

"I want to build on everything Barbara Freiberg was doing," Racca said during an interview shortly after the vote. "I've already met a lot of the players in city government through my profession. That gives me somewhat of a special skill set."

She immediately jumped into her new role, participating in the remainder of Wednesday night's meeting as a voting council member.

Freiberg, a Republican who was elected in November to represent House District 70 in state Legislature, resigned from her post after the Metro Council’s Jan. 8 meeting. That leaves less than a year remaining in her term, which ends Dec. 31.

Racca said she intends to run for a full four-year term during the 2020 municipal elections this fall.

District 12 includes Southdowns, Kenilworth, Valley Park, Concord Estates and Mayfair, among other neighborhoods.

Racca's appointment was a significantly smoother process than the last time council members filled a vacated seat. That was credited to the changes Councilwoman Chauna Banks championed last year.

Banks previously said the changes were needed to break the council's longstanding tradition of just appointing whomever the person vacating the seat chooses as their successor.

The revised procedure allows any registered voter residing in the district to apply for an open seat. Individual council members could also nominate candidates.

The new protocol was designed to prevent the contentious fallout that occurred among council members in the aftermath of councilman Buddy Amoroso's death in 2018.

The appointment of his widow, Denise, for the District 8 seat divided the council down race and party lines with most of the council's Democrats angling to install another Democrat in the Republican-leaning district.

On Wednesday, councilman Dwight Hudson thanked Banks for the new procedure before Metro Council began its round-robin voting on the nine candidates, all of whom attended the meeting.

"I don't know if we'll mess this up when we go to vote, but thanks for the ordinance that brought this (new) process forward," Hudson said to Banks.

Wilson commended Banks too, but said he'd like to see the procedure tweaked so there is a cutoff date for applications.

Before she was appointed, Racca told council members she wants to serve as a true voice of the people in her district, saying she began meeting with civic associations and community groups shortly after Freiberg won her state Legislature race.

Racca pledged to the council she'll be a representatives who studies the issues before voting on them, stays in contact with her constituents and strives to craft resolutions that benefit the entire city-parish.