In observation of Independence Day, most East Baton Rouge Parish city-parish and state government offices and courts will be closed Wednesday.
Garbage and recycling pick-up services, including all in-cart and out-of cart trash and bulky items, will proceed as normal, according to a Monday notice from the East Baton Rouge city-parish government.
The landfill will be open from 5:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. as normal.
BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo and all golf courses will remain open during the holiday, as will Liberty Lagoon Waterpark, which will be open on July 4 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
All recreation centers will be closed on Independence Day unless a previously scheduled rental has been reserved. All BREC Tennis Centers will also be closed.