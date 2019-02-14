GONZALES — An Ascension Parish jury began deliberations Thursday in the second-degree murder case against Jacob Westbrook, who is accused of fatally stabbing a St. Amant High senior in a confrontation hours before his homecoming dance more than three years ago.
Jurors received their instructions from Judge Jason Verdigets and went into the deliberation room about 11:55 a.m. after they watched a pitched, two-hour tug-of-war between prosecution and defense attorneys to define who was the aggressor in the confrontation between Westbrook and his victim, 18-year-old Todd "T.J." Toups, on Oct. 10, 2015.
Westbrook, then 16, admits he swung a kitchen knife and stabbed Toups in the chest inside the trailer home of Westbrook's girlfriend and family but is claiming self-defense. Under Louisiana's "stand your ground law," the person seen as the initiator of the incident between the two teens is seen as critical to deciding Westbrook's fate.
Westbrook, now 19, is being tried as an adult.
The jury of 10 men and two women began deliberating after three and a half days of argument and testimony at the parish Courthouse Annex in Gonzales. Under a pretrial ruling, 23rd Judicial District Judge Jason Verdigets ruled that prosecutors will not need the unanimous verdict now required under changes to the State Constitution that Louisiana voters ended late last year.
Verdigets found the slaying happened before the change. Only 10 of 12 jurors will be necessary to find Westbrook guilty of second-degree murder or any of the lesser verdicts that jurors can also consider if they don't find for second-degree murder.
A second-degree murder conviction would bring a mandatory life sentence.