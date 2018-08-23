As though business as usual, BREC superintendent Carolyn McKnight on Thursday evening launched a national search to replace herself — a seemingly matter-of-fact move that followed her surprising announcement last week to leave the parks and recreation agency.

McKnight shared last week that she will not renew her contract with the agency when it ends in January 2019, capping a six-year tenure during which she won praise for the expansion of parks and trails and fought harsh criticism for other actions, including an unsuccessful proposal to move the city’s zoo.

McKnight told the BREC commission Thursday that she already had Louisiana-based consulting agency Emergent Method working to recruit candidates from around the country to replace her.

+11 BREC Superintendent Carolyn McKnight to leave agency when contract ends in early 2019 The head of Baton Rouge’s recreation and parks system said Monday she will leave the agency by early 2019, ending a tenure that saw her praise…

"It has been a privilege to serve as your superintendent," McKnight said. "My focus is to be of service to help you in any way I can. … I'm here for you if you need me, but we need to get moving."

The commission also decided to establish a committee to spearhead the search, which will review the job description, develop a timeline for the search, and work with the consulting firm to decide on which candidates to interview. The members of the committee have not been decided.

"We need to start the search quickly so we can get the best and the brightest to take care of BREC," McKnight said.

Beside voting to establish the search and committee, only the commission's chairman responded during the meeting to McKnight's news.

+2 11 stolen golf carts, other thefts among 'significant deficiencies' identified in BREC audit Baton Rouge's recreation and parks agency suffered through four noteworthy thefts over the past two years – including 11 golf carts worth $16,…

"Whoever that’s going to be has some big shoes — well, high heels — to fill," said BREC Commission chairman Lloyd Benson II, drawing laughs from the room.

McKnight continued to focus on how stepping down will allow her to spend more time with family and to relax, pivoting from how the turbulent months under fire for the Baton Rouge zoo proposal might have affected her decision.

“I’m looking forward to working a little bit outside of the house, but for the most part, I plan to slow down and do what I want to do," McKnight said, smiling. "But also spend time spoiling grandchildren — a lot."

Lawmakers ask legislative auditor to review BREC The Louisiana House is asking the state's auditor to review BREC, the commission that oversees parks and the zoo in East Baton Rouge Parish.

While McKnight said she will be in Baton Rouge through May, she said she hopes the commission can pick a new superintendent by January.

Commissioner Mike Walker said he looks forward to finding a new superintendent who can think big; someone who can imagine how to plan, not just for him or his children, but his grandchildren. But he also doesn't want this job search to get out of hand, which he's watched happen in the national search for a new Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport director.

“What gets me is the first thing everybody says is do a national search, that seems to me to say there’s no one in the Baton Rouge area qualified to do the job," Walker said. "I don't want to leave anybody out, local people, national people."

Despite missteps in push to move Baton Rouge Zoo, BREC board still backing Carolyn McKnight Despite a bruising battle in her failed attempt to move the Baton Rouge Zoo and a previous declaration that it had to relocate or it would die…