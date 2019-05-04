When news broke that the wife of the French Settlement fire chief had embezzled a quarter-million dollars from the local fire district, many were flummoxed: How did she have access to those public funds?

Such scenarios may not be all that uncommon in Livingston Parish, where government is decentralized and tiny boards and taxing districts abound.

Of the parish's ten fire districts, at least two others have close family serving together — on one board, the fire chief and secretary are married. On another, the chief's father serves as chairman of the board.

The system of government brings forth its share of trouble: At a Denham Springs-area fire department in 2017, the board chairman dealt himself a commission on a public land sale, according to an audit. And a drainage district board reached the point of a shouting match when a board member wanted to violate the public meetings laws and go into an illegal executive session.

The system creates a litany of issues from corruption to inefficiency. And as residents, particularly those in the more rural southern and eastern parts of the parish, become more wary of taxes, it's leading to a growing disparity between the services and facilities.

In Denham Springs, for example, a park district just bought a $187,000 golf course, while the Colyell district is scrambling to lease its ballpark in a last-ditch effort to keep the lights on after voters decided to defund it last year.

But consolidation is not likely to come soon. There is a deep divide between the rural eastern end of the parish and the suburban western one. And the westerners, who pay the lion's share of taxes in the parish, are unlikely to see the value of spreading their tax dollars on the eastern end, whose residents have repeatedly voted down efforts to tax themselves for similar services.

"Does it need to happen? Yes," Parish President Layton Ricks said in an interview earlier this year about consolidating some parish boards. "And someday it will. But pick and choose your battles, tiptoe instead of shoving it down their throat."

Oversight lacking

Many local funding districts in Livingston Parish continue to operate as mom-and-pop shops, except that they deal with hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxpayer money.

Jerry Brook, chief of Livingston Parish Fire District 7 in Colyell, whose wife serves as the board's secretary, says the district exists that way because his fire department is all volunteer.

"You just don't have people beating down your doors wanting to help," Brook said.

As chief, he is not supposed to have a say over the board's finances and he noted that the board undergoes an annual audit.

Brook said there are benefits to the community-based system as opposed to a consolidated one: "The members on the board are people who live in the community. They're going to care the most about what happens."

French Settlement fire department left with less than $1,000; treasurer accused of embezzling $225K The volunteer fire department in French Settlement was left with less than $1,000 in the bank and an unpaid insurance bill that threatened a s…

The scandal that shook the French Settlement Fire Department last year was an outlier. But it is a problem that could have happened elsewhere.

Each year, local boards in the parish with few employees get dinged by auditors due to lack of oversight in their finances.

In its 2017 audit, the Livingston Parish Fire District No. 5 was criticized when the board chairman represented the district in a $25,000 land sale and took a $1,250 commission.

According to a management response filed in the audit, the Livingston Parish Council removed him from the board and replaced him with a new representative. The Louisiana Ethics Board does not indicate any charges filed against the board chairman.

The board's fire chief did not respond to multiple request for comment.

Nepotism and malfeasance were among the reasons Tangipahoa Parish moved five years ago to consolidate funding for ten rural fire departments.

"The way they (Livingston Parish fire districts) are operating now is basically how we were operating five years ago," said Carlo Bruno, who chairs Tangipahoa Parish Rural Fire Protection District No. 2.

He described the former situation as a "nightmare."

Previously, the overarching fire district collected funds from each department and sent out checks according to the population each served. But there were frequent problems: One fire department booked a cruise on the district credit card. Others would buy equipment over the threshold for a quote and return to the board seeking forgiveness, Bruno said.

Now, Tangipahoa Parish employs an administrator who oversees the checkbooks for each department and manages payroll and all other expenses.

Bruno said the change was painful. The fire boards, long independent, bucked at the idea of the parish taking away their power. But it's paid off: The number of annual audit findings has dropped from 40 to zero, and the parish has saved a half-million dollars by combining necessities like insurance, he said.

"It was a little rough at first, because you're taking their authority away," Bruno said. "Until they realized it took all aspects of them getting in trouble out of it. Now, they don't have to worry if what they're doing is legal: We handle all of that."

Service disparities

Although Livingston Parish voters decided 25 years ago to institute a home rule charter and centralize parish government, the parish remains at heart a police jury.

Under a police jury system, elected officials from each ward serve as the administrators of services within their particular areas. By contrast, a parish council government has a parish president who oversees a parish-wide administration, while the council members decide on the budget and laws.

Many public services in Livingston Parish are performed by local boards, funded by local taxes, that are a vestige of the police jury system. The Livingston Parish Council alone has at least 32 political subdivisions. Those include 10 fire districts, five drainage districts and five recreation districts.

"The past is still with us," said Clark Forrest, a Livingston Parish historian.

One year after flooding, eastern Livingston Parish votes no on drainage improvements A year after thousands of homes flooded in Livingston Parish, residents in the eastern part of the parish said "no" to tax proposals that woul…

Instead of overarching mechanisms that look at the parish's needs on the whole, similar to what is done with the road program under the parish president, the current system leads to separate communities focusing on their own particular wants and needs.

One example is drainage. In western Livingston Parish, there are three drainage districts funded by local taxes in the most populous and prosperous parts of the parish —Denham Springs, Walker and Watson. But the eastern and southern parts of the parish are served by a handful of people employed by the parish.

That's not likely to change soon, Ricks said, because the people with drainage districts want to hang onto the money they have.

"In Denham Springs, that money that was collected, that's theirs. In Watson, that gravity drainage district, that money's theirs," Ricks said. "You start talking about dissolving that and taking those funds and spreading across the parish … They're gonna hate you, and this group isn't going to support you."

That system has left open the door for a disparity for services offered on the opposite sides of the parish.

As a distrust of local government has grown in eastern Livingston Parish, voters there have rejected every local tax put before them, aside from fire taxes, in the past ten years, records from the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office show.

"I understand what the people are saying, we need relief from somewhere, but they need to understand if we don't have these taxes, we cant do the tings we have always done," Livingston-area Council Member Jeff Ard said in December after the Recreation District No. 7 tax failed.

Voters in eastern Livingston Parish have defunded the Livingston-area recreation district, refused to add drainage services and declined taxes that would have built new schools for the children of Springfield and Albany.

Rural Livingston voters reject recreation taxes. Now what? Fee increases, service cuts The future of two public parks and accompanying sports programs in the eastern part of Livingston Parish is in limbo after voters by wide marg…

"On the east side, they don't want to pay taxes," Parish Council member Jeff Averett, who represents the Colyell area, said shortly after the December election when voters rejected taxes to fund Livingston Parish Recreation District No. 5 South. "To have things, you have to have money. Money makes the world go round."

That vote has put the Colyell ballpark in serious jeopardy. Ronnie Lambert, the recreation district board president, said recently that he has been able to keep the lights on by leasing the facility for tournaments.

"Eventually we are going to run out of gas trying to make sure this thing runs. I hope they (the parish) do something," Lambert said.

And just stabilizing the situation won't address the unmet needs of kids who deserve options for what kinds of sports they want to play, he said.

"There's a need for football in this area, soccer, stuff for the kids, but its going to take funding to do it," Lambert said.

Meanwhile, the opposite has been true on the west side of the parish, where residents have renewed recreation taxes, drainage taxes and even passed substantial property taxes to fund new high schools in Walker and Watson.

Parish-wide taxes have also fared OK over the last decade, with all except mosquito abatement and a school safety tax passing. Some, like the juvenile detention center and health unit taxes, did require a second attempt to get passed.

Funding schools

One of the more unusual ways the police jury mentality continues to permeate Livingston Parish is through the school system. Livingston schools are operated by a central administration and take in the majority of their income from the state and parish-wide taxes.

+5 Livingston school officials struggle to keep pace with growth Livingston — As developers rush into Livingston Parish to build new homes and industrial sites, civic and business leaders have been on a circ…

But when school board members want to build new facilities, they must turn to the local voters to fund it. If the Springfield needs a new school, for example, he or she must ask the voters there to pay for it.

That has worked fine recently in Walker and Watson, where modern high schools have gone up in recent years. Less so in the rural areas of Albany and Springfield, where voters rejected taxes in 2016 that would have supported new schools.

"That's got to be aggravating for them to not have the opportunity to build these schools and facilities because they’re so limited in their tax base," said Kellee Hennessy-Dickerson, who represents the Watson area on the school board.

Recently, board members in the rural districts have dipped into funds meant for daily school operations to build ad hoc additions. In 2018, two years after the failed tax election, the Albany school district pulled $5 million from its reserves to build a dozen new classrooms and badly needed restrooms at the elementary school campus.

Superintendent Joe Murphy says he doesn't see a problem with the school funding system. He says it is simply responsive to what the community wants and cares about.

"The bottom line is, they want to take care of their children, and if the need grows big enough, they'll support it," Murphy said.

Consolidation is a worthy goal, said Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor.

"We need to eventually come up with a way of having so many taxing districts," he said. "I think sometimes we have duplication of activities and it costs us more in the long-run."

But it's very hard to move away from the current taxing model, especially when bonds are in place. The bonds are created on fixed terms, and the boundaries cannot be shifted, he said.

This has been a concern in the school system when taxing boundaries do not correspond with attendance zones for the schools residents would be required to pay for through their taxes, he said.

"That's why we're in this perpetual problem," Taylor said.

Spread the wealth?

Plus, while Livingston Parish residents feel parish-wide allegiance, they are also tied to their specific communities, he said. Combining services parish-wide means spreading the wealth that is currently concentrated on the western side of the parish, and spent there alone.

"A lot of times it's geographic, fears that one district is getting more than they are," Taylor said. "It's got to be a true deal, where you don't have one side saying, 'We have all the business. The other side shouldn't get anything.'"

Livingston Parish School Board Chairman Buddy Mincey Jr., of Denham Springs, says he sees no reason to consolidate the funding structure for school construction.

And the parish council's leaders have recently fallen back on local boards and taxes in efforts to get funding for flailing initiatives.

In a last-ditch effort to fund the recreation districts in the Livingston area, council members last year split the Livingston-area recreation district into two, thinking that by narrowing in on communities, they might succeed at securing support. Both failed.

And, more recently, the council created a mosquito district in the Denham Springs and Watson area — instead of parish-wide — because those were the only council members who supported the idea.

But there is some political will on behalf of the parish council to consolidate among subdivisions.

The effort to pass drainage taxes in the eastern part of the parish in 2017 was made with an eye towards one day passing a parish-wide tax and running a consolidated district that could take advantage of economies of scale.

That effort failed. But the council members have seen other success: Shortly after they took office, the council moved to bring together Livingston Parish Sewer Districts 1 and 2, an initiative approved by the taxpayers.

The results have been promising: In the past three years, the sewer district has consolidated its operations and begun a project to build an important new sewer plant in the growing area along Buddy Ellis Road.

"I think every time a renewal comes up in the future from a council point of view, we need to look at these individuals requesting money, with what their budget looks like, do they have a tremendous surplus," said Watson-area Council Member Garry "Frog" Talbert. "If you look a the pie, the pie is almost all eaten. Is the pie being consumed by the right people, or are other services more important?"