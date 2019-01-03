A East Baton Parish Metro Councilman is trying to remove the parish attorney from her post, according to an email sent out at noon Thursday to city-parish department heads and the rest of the council.
Councilman LaMont Cole intends to introduce an item at Metro Council's Jan. 9 meeting asking that the council set a public hearing to remove Parish Attorney Lea Anne Batson.
The public hearing would be set for Jan. 23 if Cole gets enough votes to move the item forward next week.
Cole on Thursday said he could not comment on the email, which the Advocate obtained through a public records request, because it is a "personnel matter."
In an email response to questions about the move to oust her, Batson said she didn't have a comment either. She said she had not received the email and had not seen the agenda yet.
"I did receive a letter from the Council Administrator last week indicating that LaMont Cole was going to put an item on the agenda but I have not spoken to him," Batson wrote.
Batson was placed in the top position at the Parish Attorney's Office in April 2015 after her predecessor, Mary Roper, was fired by the council the previous year following several months of public acrimony between her and a handful of council members.
Check back for further updates on the ongoing story.