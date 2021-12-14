Gov. John Bel Edwards notified state lawmakers Tuesday that the Department of Health will move forward with adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of shots required for students to attend schools and universities, overriding the Legislature's attempt to block the new regulation.

The rule will go into effect beginning with the 2022-23 school year and will only apply to age groups that are fully authorized by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration to receive the jab. At the moment, that includes those age 16 and up, though younger age groups will be added as full approval is granted.

A bipartisan panel of state lawmakers voted 13-2 last week to reject Edwards' proposed rule, though Louisiana's rulemaking statutes give the governor the final say on whether to add a vaccine to the state schedule. As expected, the Democratic governor sent a letter to the House Health and Welfare Committee Tuesday notifying them that he intended to override their decision.

"I am allowing this rule to go into effect because it will save lives and will help Louisiana to emerge from this pandemic," Edwards wrote to state Rep. Larry Bagley, the Stonewall Republican who chairs the House health committee.

“The development of the COVID-19 vaccines in time to help us put this pandemic behind us also requires us to do everything we can to add COVID-19 to the list of diseases that no longer pose a serious threat. This rule does just that, and it should remain in place," the governor added.

Louisiana offers some of the broadest vaccination exemptions in the nation, allowing parents and students to opt-out with either a letter from a medical provider or a written objection. “No child will be forced to be vaccinated against the will of his or her parents," Edwards reiterated in his letter.

The Democratic governor said COVID-19 is to blame for almost 15,000 deaths in Louisiana since the start of the pandemic, including 19 children under the age of 18. The vaccine, in comparison, has caused 12 adverse events and zero deaths, according to health department data.

"By any measure, the COVID-19 vaccines have been a historic success," Edwards wrote.

It's unclear whether the rule will be challenged in court. Attorney General Jeff Landry and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, both Republicans, said last week they don’t believe Edwards' administration has the authority to add the coronavirus vaccine to the immunization schedule.

"While not unexpected, it's very disappointing. We're reviewing any and all options we might have," Schexnayder, a Gonzales Republican, wrote in a prepared statement Tuesday.

The House committee, in its written objection to the governor, said it had “determined that the proposed rule is not advisable, is unacceptable and is outside the scope of authority granted to LDH by the constitution and laws of this state."

Louisiana already requires students to be immunized against certain vaccine-preventable diseases — including mumps, measles and polio — before attending public and private K-12 schools, daycares, universities and colleges.

Lawmakers offered varied reasons at last week's meeting to oppose adding COVID-19 to that list. Some said that while they supported vaccines, it was too soon to require this latest jab, while others called the proposal an example of government overreach.

Still, the daylong hearing was dominated by vaccine misinformation and included public testimony from an out-of-state anti-vaccine activist.

A string of Republican lawmakers used the occasion to cast doubt on the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines. State Sen. Kirk Talbot, a River Ridge Republican, argued the jabs hadn't been vetted or tested, glossing over the clinical trials the FDA relied on to license the vaccines.

Others suggested that the vaccines were experimental, with lawmakers like state Rep. Debbie Villio, a Kenner Republican, urging her colleagues to "say no to making our children guinea pigs."

Edwards in his letter criticized the "misleading and conspiratorial" rhetoric about the shots aired at the hearing.

"One can only imagine where we would be as a state if the same overheated rhetoric from last week's meeting was applied to polio or measles," the governor wrote.

Louisiana remains among the least vaccinated states in the nation, with 50% of its population fully vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccines are currently available to anyone age 5 and up, and Edwards implored lawmakers to assist him in promoting the jabs.

"While I understand that any issue around COVID-19, especially those that involve our children, can be divisive, I ask that you and your colleagues work with me to get more people in Louisiana vaccinated," the governor wrote.