Bettors will be able to use their smart phones and computers to place online wagers on sporting events beginning Friday, Ronnie Johns, the chair of the state Gaming Control Board said in a press release Wednesday.
Johns said that currently eligible sports wagering operators will be approved to accept mobile bets as early as 8:00 a.m. Friday morning. Brick and mortar casinos, which have been handling sports bets in their facilities for several weeks, contracted with providers of software and technology to handle mobile bets.
Part of the software includes global positioning so that the bets can only be made in the parishes that allow it.
After 55 of the state’s 64 parishes voted last year to allow sports betting in their parishes, the Louisiana Legislature rushed to pass the necessary laws in June and the board that oversees gambling in Louisiana quickly drafted temporary rules to get the application process started. Even with a delay caused by Hurricane Ida, which required the state troopers vetting the applications to work rescue and recovery instead, the first lounges where bettors could place wagers in-person, inside the casinos were up and going in late October.
Check back for more details