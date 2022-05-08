Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Emmitt Campbell, 41, 2434 Cable St., Baton Rouge, fourth-offense DWI and suspended or revoked driver's license.
- Jonathan Hayes, 32, 11000 Buddy Ellis Road, Denham Springs, third-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, speeding and suspended or revoked driver's license.