As a new decade is ushered in, it's normal to wonder what's next for Baton Rouge. Many issues remain in limbo, sitting unanswered and fragmentary.

Here's a list of some of the biggest projects, goals and tasks to watch develop in 2020.

LSU FOOTBALL

2019 was a record-setting year for the Tigers: LSU beat Alabama for the first time since 2011 and put another SEC Championship is on the shelf. Ed Orgeron was named Coach of the Year, and Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy.

But there's one thing LSU didn't see in the decade: a national championship in football.

Fresh off a Peach Bowl win, LSU is already an early favorite over Clemson.

The Tigers are slated to battle the (other) Tigers for the title on Jan. 13, 2020, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

CITY OF ST. GEORGE

On Oct. 12, voters decided to turn unincorporated areas in the southeastern corner of the parish into a city of 86,000 people. The proposed city of St. George had already been a controversial topic for years.

After the vote passed, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and two East Baton Rouge Parish residents filed a lawsuit to stop the incorporation, throwing the new municipality into a legal limbo.

The lawsuit asks the court to deny the incorporation given the negative implications they claim it would have on the city-parish, or order that a parishwide election take place if the court determines the incorporation is valid.

But St. George organizers are fighting back. To keep the incorporation effort from dragging out, they've asked a state district court judge for a hearing as quickly as possible.

Lawyers for St. George ask courts to toss suit filed to block incorporation St. George organizers want the court to dismiss a lawsuit seeking to block incorporation of the new city, arguing among other things that Mayo…

St. George lawyers argued that anyone trying to contest an election must specifically spell out the facts to support an argument that the results would have been different had there been no alleged irregularities or voter fraud. They say state law requires anyone trying to overturn an election do so by filing against the Louisiana Secretary of State.

Opponents are now arguing that a parishwide vote would be required to change the Plan of Government, which would likely doom the prospects of St. George being incorporated.

I-10 EXPANSION

What seems like the never-ending construction project of the decade is still underway and won't be complete in 2020 (or even 2021).

The Department of Transportation and Development has previously said the billion-dollar plan to widen Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge will take 5-8 years.

A new exit ramp from I-110 South to Terrace Avenue near downtown opened in 2019. Across the city, the Highland Road overpass near Blue Bayou Waterpark was demolished and rebuilt.

But most of the widening work in 2019 was low-profile — work near the Acadian Thruway underpass, right-of-way acquisition and minor work on surface streets.

This year, taxpayers also had a sneak peek at plans for a new College Drive flyover.

The $30 million project is aimed at making it easier for westbound motorists on I-10 to exit at College Drive.

+2 Taxpayers get first look at $30M College Drive flyover on I-10 in Baton Rouge; see details Taxpayers on Thursday got their first look at details of a $30 million project aimed at making it easier for westbound motorists on Interstate…

DOTD says the flyover will take 2-3 years to become reality, but work could begin in 2020.

AMAZON EXPANDING?

An Atlanta-based developer whose clients include Amazon.com, Mercedes-Benz USA and Best Buy is planning to build an 111,000-square-foot South Baton Rouge Distribution center on an undeveloped 34-acre site near Industriplex off Siegen Lane on land owned by Bethany World Prayer Center.

The 111,918-square-foot distribution center includes office space, storage, van parking and room for 18-wheelers, according to a site plan filed by Seefried Industrial Properties Inc. with the city-parish Planning Commission.

Amazon, a major online retailer that has expanded rapidly in recent years, already operates a 21,000-square-foot tent structure on land it leased last year off Airline Highway near the Costco at Interstate 12. The tent-like Baton Rouge structure installed about a year ago has been duplicated in several cities around the country, many with the stipulation they are temporary and to be used for a maximum two years. Amazon's Baton Rouge tent structure was designed to collect packages that come from larger Amazon centers that need to go “the last mile” into the hands of customers.

Seefried's proposed project includes 234 employee parking spots, 12 bicycle parking spots, 712 delivery van parking spots and 18 parking spots for 18-wheeler trucks. While a tenant logo for the building was blank on the plans for the single-story distribution center, it included an area for "flex delivery vans." Amazon has trademarked Amazon Flex, which refers to its program where on-demand independent contractor drivers deliver packages often in personal vehicles.

The site plan filed in Baton Rouge is expected to be reviewed by the Planning Commission on Jan. 21.

GOOD EATS

VooDoo BBQ, Mellow Mushroom, Mr. Ronnie's Famous Hot Donuts. Several notable Baton Rouge restaurants and eateries closed in 2019, including three LSU-area spots.

But fear not! 2020 will be packed with new restaurants to try. And one of those places is already noticeable from I-10: Drago's.

Drago's Seafood officially headed to BR; see purchase price, planned opening, more A group that will serve as a landlord for Baton Rouge’s first Drago’s Seafood Restaurant paid $2.5 million for a former CD and DVD store near …

Known for "world-famous" charbroiled oysters, Drago's Seafood Restaurant was set to open a Baton Rouge location in late 2019, but the date was pushed. Back in June, Crustacean Properties LLC, a Slidell-based group, bought the former FYE store near the Interstate 10-College Drive intersection on Constitution Avenue for $2.5 million. Drago’s has a deal to lease the 13,500 square foot building. They began hiring restaurant staff in the summer.

And what's next for Krispy Kreme?

The doughnut shop on Plank Road temporarily closed in June, creating a panic across social media. Company officials said a new shop would be built at the same location. The rebuilding process is still underway, but the new Krispy Kreme is set to open in the winter.