GONZALES _ A committee of the Ascension Parish Council will meet next week to discuss whether a public transit system would address traffic woes that have grown along with the area's population.
"It's just to discuss it. We're not even proposing anything yet. We're just learning about it, see who we can talk to, see what ideas they come up with and take it from there," Councilman Aaron Lawler said in an interview this week.
For many years, the traffic debate has centered on how to improve rural roads and whether stemming population growth might temper the need for increased infrastructure. Lawler says his Transportation Committee will meet Monday to discuss if a transit system would benefit the parish's 123,000 residents. Services in place now benefit only the elderly or disabled.
Lawler says the idea is a "long shot," but he sees potential benefits for those who drive each day to chemical plants up and down the Mississippi River. The parish would benefit if fewer commuters are hitting the highways.
"I know tons of people that work at the plants. They all drive down there at the same time. They all drive back. You see the traffic it causes," said Lawler, who represents northern Prairieville east of Airline Highway and mostly north of La. 42. "And if you think about it, from where I am, up in Prairieville, people working over in Donaldsonville, that's 30 miles there and 30 miles back."
Lawyer has discussed the system with Ascension Parish School Board member Robyn Penn Delaney, a member of the Delta Sigma Theta alumna chapter in Ascension. As part of the group's public service mission, she and other alumna see public transit as a potential way to help the poor in Donaldsonville and western Ascension Parish.
Jevella Williamson, the sorority alumna chapter president, said many residents in Donaldsonville and outlying communities like Modeste and Smoke Bend don't have or can't afford a car or truck for trips to the grocery store, doctor or pharmacy.
"I know we're not a large city like a Baton Rouge or New Orleans, maybe, but if there was something that we could do to just assist people in their everyday transportational needs," Williamson said.
At the start of this decade, Ascension Parish had 107,000 residents. Its population has grown nearly 15 percent since.
While Ascension Parish lacks general public transit, the Ascension Council on Aging offers on-demand services for the elderly and disabled through a combination of dedicated property tax revenue and federal grant dollars, officials said.
Darlene Schexnayder, executive director of the Council on Aging, said the shuttle service, which handled 28,500 trips last year, runs 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday on the east and west bank. She said 75 percent of the trips are in western Ascension Parish but believes there is a need for more across the parish.
She said her organization turns down people who don't qualify or call for rides at night.
"There are people who need transportation to job sites, and they call us and we're not able to pick them up at 9 or 10 at night when they get off," she said.
Officials with the Capital Region Planning Commission said some planning documents, including the Gonzales city master plan and the group's own transportation master plan, anticipate transit in Gonzales and Prairieville in the future.
Both plans note the opportunity to link commuters on the north side of eastern Ascension with plants outside Gonzales. Gonzales is also expected to be a stop in a proposed Baton Rouge-to-New Orleans passenger rail system.
The parish has continuing demand placed on its roads by commuters. According to 2014 census data, the mean travel time to work in Ascension was 29.1 minutes. In a recent round of parish master plan meetings, consultants pointed to 2015 census data that said 62 percent of people working in Ascension lived outside the parish, while 69 percent of Ascension residents worked outside the parish.
Unlike in other major metro areas, park-and-ride transit for commuters has never developed in the Baton Rouge region's suburban parishes.
Jamie Setze, the regional planning commission director, said Baton Rouge's former long-term plan from the early 1990s anticipated more than a dozen of park-and-ride lines but they never happened.
He added that the current strategic plan for Capital Area Transit System, the Baton Rouge bus system, calls for regionalized service to at least one town outside East Baton Rouge Parish by Dec. 31, 2022.
Kim Marousek, the commission's director of planning, said public transit or private shuttles are possible, but another, easier first step to serve plant workers could be van-pooling.
She said the commission has set up an on-demand ride-matching program and is evaluating whether "van-pooling" could be added to that program.
Van-pooling relies on vans leased month-to-month by a large group of riders. In some states, riders can get subsidies to participate.
"We'd love to be involved in those conversations, because there's a couple of options that might be available to them," Marousek said.
The Parish Council Transportation Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Gonzales.