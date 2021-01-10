A man was killed Saturday evening after the truck he was driving ran off the roadway and submerged in a bayou in Gramercy, according to a release from the Louisiana State Police.
At around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 10, troopers were sent out to investigate the single-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 61 north of LA Hwy 3274 in St. James Parish.
LSP stated William Floyd, 41, of Baton Rouge, died in the crash.
According to the LSP investigation, Floyd was traveling southbound on US Hwy 61 in a 2003 Ford F-150.
For reasons still under investigation, the Ford exited the roadway to the left and crossed the median and northbound lanes on US Hwy 61, LSP said.
After crossing the northbound lanes, the Ford entered a bayou bordering the roadway, where the vehicle became submerged.
Floyd was pronounced dead on the scene, and a toxicology sample was taken from Floyd for analysis.
The investigation is ongoing.