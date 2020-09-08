A judge ruled Tuesday that the Secretary of State must certify a winner in last month's special election to fill a seat in the Baton Rouge City Court.

District Judge Trudy White ruled in favor of Johnell Matthews, who defeated Whitney Higginbotham Greene in the runoff for the Division C seat at City Court.

Greene, who received 37 percent of the vote in the Aug. 15 runoff, challenged the results of the election, saying Matthews is ineligible to serve because she was past the mandatory retirement age for judges when elected.

Matthews turned 70 before the July 11 primary, but was 69 when she qualified and when the election had initially been scheduled. The election was delayed from the spring until July because of the coronavirus.

Another 19th District judge, William Morvant, had left Matthews on the ballot before the runoff and last week declared her the winner.

Matthews, in the meantime, took Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin to court to demand he sign off on the election results as Greene seeks an appeal.

Mary Olive Pierson, Matthews' attorney, argued Tuesday that Ardoin had not fulfilled his duties as Secretary of State by failing to certify the election results "promptly." Louisiana's election code states that the Secretary of State must promptly certify the winner of a special election, a different timeline from the usual 30 day mark for general elections.

Pierson underscored that, as of Tuesday, it had been 24 days since the election.

Ardoin's lawyer, Jeffrey Cody, explained that Ardoin was waiting until there is a ruling on Greene's appeal before certifying the results.

"The secretary of state isn't trying to drag his feet," Cody said.

White, however, said the type of appeal Greene filed would not suspend Matthews' commission to the bench.

"It would not stop the secretary from state, in my opinion, certifying the election," White said.

After Pierson questioned Ardoin about his knowledge of the duties of his office, she dropped her request that Ardoin pay fines and fees, a move that placated Ardoin's lawyer.

Ardoin then told the judge he would accept her ruling should she order him to certify the results.

Greene's mother, Toni Higginbotham, sits on the appeals court, but would be expected to step aside if she is one of the judges named at random to a panel hearing Grene's case in the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal in Baton Rouge. Higginbotham will step down when her term expires at the end of the year, at age 74.

The City Court Division C term expires at the end of 2024. It became vacant when Tarvald Smith was elected to seat on the 19th District bench.