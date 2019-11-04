Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, along with two private citizens, filed a lawsuit Monday morning seeking to block the incorporation of the city of St. George. It has the potential to delay the proposed city's formation for years to come.
The lawsuit, filed against St. George organizers Norman Browning and Chris Rials, throws the incorporation into a legal limbo, blocking the governor's ability to appoint an interim mayor and five-member city council until after the litigation is resolved — not only in a state district court but through any appeals as well.
As expected, the lawsuit was filed by Baton Rouge attorney Mary Olive Pierson along with Brett Furr and Larry Bankston. And it's likely just the first of multiple legal challenges the St. George incorporation will face.
Broome is joined by Baton Rouge attorney Lewis Unglesby and M.E. Cormier as plaintiffs in the petition. Cormier was the leader of Better Together/Residents Against the Breakaway — one of several opposition groups that came out against St. George.
Voters in the southeastern portion of East Baton Rouge voted last month to make St. George the fifth-largest city in Louisiana, with a population of more than 86,000 people in a predominantly white and relatively affluent area. The incorporation passed with 54 percent of the vote, with 17,421 voters supporting the measure and 14,867 opposed, according to official election results from the Louisiana Secretary of State.
Broome and others are contesting the incorporation under Louisiana Revised Statute 33:4, which outlines how any municipality that might be adversely affected by the incorporation of another can legally challenge the creation of a new city.
The statute says a district court judge has to determine whether an "incorporation is reasonable" and if the proposed municipality, in this case St. George, can provide "public services within a reasonable period of time."
The statute also asks the court to consider the "possible adverse effects the incorporation may have on other municipalities in the vicinity."
Even before the election, concerns came up that voters in only a corner of the parish could have a financial impact on parish residents who do not live in St. George.
Opponents of St. George have used the results from a 2018 study performed by LSU economist Jim Richardson and public administration professor Jared Llorens to highlight the potential negative consequences of the proposed incorporation.
That study said St. George's organizers overestimated the city's potential revenues and underestimated its expenses, which would lead to a deficit for the new municipality.
St. George's supporters have repeatedly dismissed the study, in part because it was commissioned by One Baton Rouge, a group opposed to St. George's creation.
In May, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's administration released another study claiming the city-parish would lose $48.3 million annually if the St. George incorporation happened and that government agencies would need to make across-the-board cuts of at least 18%.
"The time for promises, speculative ideas and criticism of Baton Rouge and the rest of the parish is over," the attorneys for the plaintiffs said in a prepared statement Monday morning. "The time has come for their unelected organizers to prove that they have the capacity (money) and ability to provide the needed services for a town of over 86,000 people and they can provide the needed services within a reasonable period of time."
Their statement goes on to say the case and trial will prove the incorporation will have a "significant adverse impact" on the other 364,000 residents in the parish who they argue should have been allowed to vote on the incorporation given the rippling effects it could have on the rest of the city-parish.
Mark Armstrong, the mayor-president's spokesman, said private donors are financing the legal challenge against St. George, addressing worries that the city-parish would use taxpayer money to sue parish residents.
While Cormier's group includes the phrase "Residents Against the Breakaway" in its title, St. George would not break away from anything. The effort to create a new city involved unincorporated areas, and the new city would remain a part of East Baton Rouge Parish.
This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.