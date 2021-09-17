The crew of the Inspiration4 mission has mixed scientific experiments with music, M&Ms and talking to a movie star.

But all good things must come to an end.

History's first all-civilian space flight is scheduled to splash down off the Florida coast at about 6:06 p.m. CDT Saturday, two hours short of three days after it launched from the Kennedy Space Center, SpaceX announced Friday.

The mission, which includes Baton Rouge native Hayley Arceneaux, has served as a giant fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, where Arceneaux was once a patient and now is a physician assistant. She and crew members Jared Isaacman, Sian Proctor and Chris Sembroski, held a 10-minute video chat Friday while their Dragon spacecraft passed over Europe.

They showed off the cupola window — the largest window ever launched into space — and talked about their activities.

"We've been spending so much time in this cupola," Arceneaux said. "We can put our heads in … and see the entire perimeter of the Earth, which gives such an incredible perspective. The views, I have to say, are out of this world."

The crew showed off some of their equipment, from high-tech (a portable ultrasound for medical tests) and low-tech (the plush toy dog that served as an indicator that the spacecraft had reached zero-gravity). Sembroski played briefly on the ukulele that he brought to entertain himself and the crew.

"We're giving all of our time right now to science research and some ukulele playing," Isaacman said.

Actor Tom Cruise, who has been in talks with NASA about visiting the International Space Station for filming, had a call with the crew. Cruise starred in the 1986 film "Top Gun," and a sequel comes out next year. SpaceX did not release details about their conversation.

However, St. Jude released a 10-minute video conference that the crew had Thursday with eight of the hospital's young cancer patients. While Isaacman, Proctor and Sembroski faced the camera in an upright position, Arceneaux floated upside down in the zero-gravity environment as the Dragon capsule flew at 17,500 mph.

The questions showed the children's fascination with life in space:

What kind of sleeping bags do they use? Much like those used in camping, Arceneaux said, except they needed a seat belt to keep from floating away.

What was the main reason you decided to go to space? "There is an awful lot that still needs to be accomplished in space," Isaacman said. "There's an awful lot of it, and we still know so little about it."

What was training like? The crew trained for six months, Arceneaux said, and included zero-gravity flights, water survival training and mountain hiking.

Are there cows on the moon? Not yet, Proctor said, but maybe one day.

What was it like just before launch and after escaping the atmosphere?

"When we first got strapped into the rocket, it felt like time was moving really slowly," Isaacman said. "The countdown clock was barely moving. Then, when it got down to the last five minutes, it was racing. We just saw those numbers disappear real quick. Then, before you knew it, we heard 'liftoff,' and the whole journey uphill was only about 12 minutes. So, before we knew it, we were hanging in our straps and floating. Then, we were like, 'What do we do next?' It happened so, so fast."

Can you fall in space since there's no gravity?

The astronauts demonstrated by catching floating peanut M&Ms with their mouths.