Rebecca Christofferson knows testing for the coronavirus with a nasal swab is uncomfortable. But mass testing is essential for Louisiana and the U.S. to overcome the virus.
So Christofferson and fellow LSU researcher Stephania Cormier decided to try and find a better way. They’ve come up with a saliva-based coronavirus test they hope could help track the spread.
“When the data started coming out about saliva, Steph was really just like, ‘We could do this,’” Christofferson said. “We started looking at the necessary components that we needed to get together to develop our own version of this test.”
Christofferson is an assistant professor at the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine’s Department of Pathobiological Sciences, and Cormier is a respiratory immunologist and Wiener Chair Professor in the LSU Department of Biological Sciences and the LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Christofferson said Cormier got the idea for the saliva test after seeing studies from Rutgers University and Yale University showing that saliva-based testing could be just as accurate as the uncomfortable nasal swabs.
“The cool thing is we hand you a tube and you self-collect,” Christofferson said. “You drool in a tube. It’s very important that you drool. People think that spitting is clear sinuses, but that’s not what we want. We don’t want mucus, we just want the saliva.”
The kit has a buffer that stabilizes the RNA researchers need to detect. It could be used for other medical tests besides the coronavirus.
The saliva-based test would be noninvasive, avoiding the discomfort of nasopharyngeal swabs deep inside the nose. Christofferson and Cormier hope that would encourage people to get tested multiple times, since it would be more comfortable.
For a real-world application of their idea, Christofferson pointed to the Yale School of Public Health’s partnership with the NBA and the NBA Players Association. The basketball league has created an isolation “bubble” in Orlando, in which it is conducting a high volume of saliva-based testing.
Schools also could find it easier to collect saliva tests from kids than nasal swabs.
“What we thought was, when you start talking about surveillance where you need to do repeated testing, especially when you’re looking at K-12 or just making people uncomfortable multiple times a week or month, was not really something we wanted,” Christofferson said. “Like can we just not hurt people? We also thought it would just increase willingness to participate.”
The pair wanted to replicate something that already works -- the nasal swabs -- with a different setup, so they submitted the paperwork to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to get started.
Christofferson said both Rutgers and Yale are further along in the FDA authorization process for saliva-based tests. Rutgers' RUCDR Infinite Biologics received an emergency use authorization from the FDA to approve an at-home saliva-based test
But the LSU researchers got the test rolled out for surveillance testing with Our Lady of the Lake and the Department of Public Health.
According to a staff email from interim LSU president Tom Galligan, the university will select students randomly and voluntarily to be tested for the virus via the saliva test throughout the fall semester.
While the turnaround time for test results would not be shorter for saliva tests than nasal swabs, it would still help with volume, capacity and traffic of testing.
“I think for us, there’s an effort to roll it out for other public health surveillance efforts that we’re in,” Christofferson said. “I think it’s really good, and if nothing else, it’s more data to show viable options that are way less invasive.”