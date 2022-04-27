Increasingly hemmed in by sprawling new subdivisions that could strain the city's sewage plant, Denham Springs officials have halted connections to their wastewater treatment system for the rest of the year.
Unprecedented growth in Livingston Parish over the last decade has brought builders aplenty to the region to accommodate the ever expanding number of transplants. Yet with each proposed subdivision and apartment complex, local residents have protested that their once quiet and rural communities are becoming noisy and overcrowded.
Denham Springs has tempered some of this rampant development, wielding the municipality's zoning laws to stymie unwanted projects. But the city council cannot control developments that spring up outside their jurisdiction — even if those properties lie just beyond the corporation limits.
With the inevitable arrival of three large developments located outside the city itself, Denham Springs officials anticipate adding nearly 3,000 new customers to their sewer district that serves properties beyond the city's boundaries.
Now, Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry worries the influx of new customers could potentially overtax the wastewater treatment plant's capacity. That surge stands to increase the plant capacity to around 77%.
"Usually when you get to that 70% range you need to look at expanding to start planning for the future," Landry said. “This is just unprecedented growth and we just absolutely have to have some time in order to be able to discuss our options going forward."
In response, the city council unanimously passed a resolution in a Monday meeting to pause connection approvals for large developments until a study of the plant and its possible expansion can be completed.
Developments that do not exceed 4,000 gallons per day — which equates to about 10 houses — are exempt from the resolution.
"In no way, shape or form are we trying to do anything that’s going to hurt any of these developments," Landry said. "We have to be very cautious with the citizens of our city and the citizens that live in the sewer district currently. We have to make sure we are very responsible.”
Landry expressed similar concerns last month before the council heard — and voted down — a bid to rezone a property on Rushing Road so the developers could build a luxury apartment complex. He said then that "there are some limits to what we can provide" in terms of utilities.
The wastewater treatment plant, which was built in 2008, currently serves 7,784 total customers — with roughly 5,000 of those customers in the city itself. While the plant's capacity was designed for 4 million gallons per day, that number was reduced after the 2016 flood left the system in need of maintenance.
The upcoming developments include one subdivision with around 2,000 lots; the recently approved Sweetwater subdivision on 4H Club Road with more than 400 lots; and an apartment complex planned for Juban Crossing.
While council members batted around the word "moratorium" during the meeting, Landry emphasized the resolution "is not a moratorium," but rather an opportunity to "push the pause button" while the city hires professionals to hammer out how much an expansion for the plant would cost and if it would be in the city's best interests.
When it comes to gas and water, Landry said he is "happy" to provide those to the new developments. Wastewater treatment is a different story.
Projections in 2015 put a second wastewater treatment plant alongside the current one at around $17 million. That number, officials said, is now closer to $30 million. And Landry does not want to leave taxpayers funding a new plant if the parish's growth suddenly stalls.
"What happens if the economy goes into the tank next year or the year after?" Landry said. "I surely don’t want our citizens to be beholden to that kind of mortgage to build this plant and not have income to pay the note. I don’t want to take that chance."