Five workers were medically evaluated and two were sent to the hospital for further treatment after a chlorine leak Monday morning at Air Liquide in Geismar, according to the Ascension Sheriff's Office.
The leak reportedly occurred around 5 a.m. at the chemical plant on Highway 30 and Industrial Highway.
“At no time was the public ever in danger during the release,” Sheriff Webre said in a released statement.
Investigators have not determined the source of the leak.
The condition of the people sent to the hospital is unknown.
