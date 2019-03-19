The Pointe Coupee Parish School Board has narrowed down its finalists to replace Superintendent Kevin Lemoine when he retires in July.
The board spent most of Tuesday interviewing six candidates before whittling the number to three at a public meeting Tuesday afternoon. The school system's next superintendent will be chosen at a meeting April 2.
The selection committee appeared to favor candidates from the west bank, overwhelmingly choosing Kim Canezaro, James Machen and Jeffery Powell as the top three.
Canezaro has been with the Pointe Coupee School District since the 1990s, starting as a teacher and working up to her current administrative role. Machen spent much of his career with East Baton Rouge schools in various roles before a six-year stint in leadership at a New York school system and ultimately returning to Pointe Coupee as a consultant.
Powell is currently chief administrative officer at Iberville Parish Schools, a position he's held since 2016.
Canezaro, the only internal candidate, garnered a vote sweep with all eight school board members placing her in their top three picks. Machen was close behind with the support of six members, and Powell with five.
The candidates will go through a final forum-style vetting process on April 2, directly after which the board will make its decision. The three will be available at a public meet and greet at the school district's administration building from 4:30 p.m., with the appointment meeting to begin an hour later.
The unsuccessful candidates who didn't make the cut after interviews on Tuesday were Antiqua Bradley-Hunter, who is currently the education program consultant for federal programs and the state homeless coordinator for the Louisiana Department of Education in baton Rouge; Jeffery Hand, supervisor of technology and secondary schools at the Zachary Community School System; and Kimberly Jackson, superintendent of education at Wilkinson County School District in Woodville, Mississippi.
Lemoine announced his retirement at a board meeting in January, saying he had chosen to leave the district early — about a year and a half before his contract ends — in part because of family changes such as his wife’s retirement and the birth of a grandchild.
Many of the board members expressed their disappointment and sadness at Lemoine’s departure, but Lemoine offered to be actively involved in seeking out his replacement and smoothing the transition.
He was present at the interviews Tuesday along with the school board members. The candidates answered questions, including some submitted by the public, pertaining to budget experience, disciplinary procedures, teacher attrition, school board relationships and strategic planning, among other elements.
Here is a list of the candidates, and summaries of their resumes:
Kim Canezaro
Canezaro has a long history with Pointe Coupee schools, currently serving as the director of human capital.
Her resume shows an advancement through the parish school system since 1992 when she began as a third-grade teacher at Upper Pointe Coupee Elementary. Canezaro taught for several years before moving to an instructional coach, assistant principal and principal prior to moving into her current position in May 2018.
Her current job has her monitoring and implementing school-related law changes, recommending policies, handling staffing needs, developing job descriptions and collaborating with the superintendent, among other duties, according to her resume. In 2018 she won Louisiana elementary principal of the year and district principal of the year.
Jeffery Powell
Powell has been the chief academic officer at Iberville Parish schools since December 2016, but served a decade prior in various roles with Rapides Parish.
His resume shows he’s been the director of middle schools and magnet programs, a principal, assistant principal and teacher. He served six years in the Louisiana Army National Guard as a Unit Supply Specialist, and has a laundry list of leadership achievements including being a current member of the Iberville Chamber of Commerce.
He currently leads policy development for implementation of Montessori Programming in Louisiana, and implements the district’s “Together Tuesdays” endeavor that started in the 2018-19 school year where businesses and community groups spend one morning each month at school interacting with kids to build partnerships.
James Machen
Currently based in Pointe Coupee Parish, Manchen’s resume shows he’s worked at Manchen Consulting since last year.
The bulk of his decades of education experience, though, is with the East Baton Rouge Parish School system, where he was employed from 1997 until 2005.
There he was a principal of five schools, the assistant superintendent of middle schools and federal programs, and the deputy superintendent for instructional services. He left that role in 2005 to become he community superintendent District 13 for the board of education in Brooklyn, New York, where he spent six years.
His resume shows he’s worked in consulting since then.