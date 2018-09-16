Over the past few months, I have seen various groups running fiber optic lines for AT&T across Baton Rouge. Why does the laying of fiber seem so disorganized? The adjacent neighborhood to mine has several connecting streets, but the cables and work seemed to stop at the border between the two neighborhoods. More confusing is that I saw the same team working at a site a few miles in the opposite direction a few days after they finished in the adjacent neighborhood. Why wouldn't they continue the neighborhood work before they moved on? Is it something to do with getting approval from the neighborhoods?
"We are working hard to provide wired and wireless broadband services throughout the state and nationwide," said Tarvis Thompson, lead public relations manager for AT&T's Louisiana and Mississippi operations.
"This project is complex and we consider a number of factors when deploying and building, which includes the potential impacts to the local communities in which we live and work," Thompson said. "We are committed to our investment in the area and providing the best experience for our customers in Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas."
Overlay request
When is the overlay for Goodwood Boulevard between Airline Highway and Lobdell Avenue supposed to happen? It’s been quite some time that that street has been ripped up.
"Forby Contracting was the low bidder for this project," says Fred Raiford, city-parish transportation and drainage director. "I realize that no work has taken place over the last 30 days and should be back on track by Sept. 24.
"The city-parish was able to entry into a contact with the state Department of Transportation and Development to use federal dollars to pay for 75 percent of this work on this project and city-parish portion is 25 percent. We are always looking for ways to use state or federal dollars on our projects to help reduce the city’s cost.
"The contractor has a few more full depth patching and culvert work to do, then the paving can proceed. Work should be completed in the next 60 to 90 days depending on the weather."