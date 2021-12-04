Police identified the victim of a Friday shooting on Spanish Town Road as a 41-year-old resident of the Baton Rouge neighborhood.

Lance Robertson, 41, died soon after being shot multiple times around 4:45 p.m., Baton Rouge police confirmed the next morning.

Robertson was killed at the foot of his driveway, on the block between North 18th and North 19th streets.

No arrests have been made in the case.

BRPD urges anyone with information about the shooting to call its Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869.