The mayor of Addis has been automatically re-elected, without opposition, to his third term in office.
Mayor David Toups was first elected to office in 2012.
Formerly a Democrat, Toups qualified for this year's election as an Independent.
Email Ellyn Couvillion at ecouvillion@theadvocate.com.
