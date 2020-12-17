GONZALES — A 4-year-old has been seriously injured in a crash Thursday on Airline Highway, state troopers said.
Airline Highway southbound in Ascension Parish was closed Thursday afternoon due to the crash, the parish sheriff's deputies said.
The Airline Highway turning lane at La. 30 is also closed, deputies said in a Facebook post.
Taylor Scrantz, spokesman for State Police Troop A, said two vehicles were involved in the crash.
The area of the crash is between Gonzales and Sorrento in the southern corner of the parish.
Deputies told drivers to expect delays.
The is a developing story ...